Sen. Schickel awarded ’24 John Bauer Award at NKY Right to Life’s 51st Celebration for Life

Sen. John Schickel was presented with the 2024 John Bauer Award at the Northern Kentucky Right to Life’s (NKRTL) 51st Celebration for Life.

The event was held at the reception center in Erlanger and featured keynote speaker Steven W. Mosher and a heartfelt tribute to Rhonda Massie, wife of U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, for her contributions to life and family values.



NKRTL President Fred H. Summe presented Schickel with the award in recognition of his unwavering dedication to protecting the unborn during his 16-year tenure in the Kentucky Senate.

“John Schickel has been a tireless advocate for the unborn, standing firm in his defense of life and advancing pro-life legislation during his career,” said Summe. “We are deeply grateful for his commitment to this cause and the lasting impact he has made.”



A Legacy of Pro-Life Advocacy

Throughout his time in office, Schickel has championed and supported transformative pro-life legislation including:

• House Bill (HB) 2 (2017): Requiring ultrasounds before abortions and strengthening informed consent.

• Senate Bill (SB) 5 (2017): Prohibiting most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions for medical emergencies.

• HB 454 (2018): Prohibiting dilation and evacuation abortions after the 11th week of pregnancy.

• SB 9 (2019): The “Fetal Heartbeat Bill,” prohibits abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, often as early as six weeks; and

• HB 148 (2019): A “trigger law” better protecting innocent life before the fall of Roe v. Wade.



These legislative achievements have made Kentucky a leader in pro-life policies, culminating in the 2022 Human Life Protection Act, which codified life-saving regulations and reinforced parental consent requirements.



“I am so very grateful to the solid pro-life community in northern Kentucky,” Schickel said. “To receive this recognition is among the greatest honors I could be given because there is truly nothing more significant at this moment in history than being a voice for the voiceless and doing so boldly even when it is considered controversial.”

Schickel announced his retirement from the Senate earlier this year. His term in office will conclude at the end of the calendar year.

“Even as I leave the legislature, I’ll continue to advocate for the unborn,” Schickel added. “I am given comfort knowing NKY Right to Life and all of its dedicated members will continue to lead with faith and love.”



Keynote Speaker Steven W. Mosher

The event also featured internationally acclaimed author and pro-life advocate Steven W. Mosher, president of the Population Research Institute. Mosher, a former pro-choice atheist, recounted his experiences witnessing coercive abortion practices in China under the one-child policy, which led him to become a leading voice for the sanctity of life. His speech emphasized the global fight against population control policies and the moral imperative to protect life at all stages.



Honoring Rhonda Massie

A special tribute was paid to Rhonda Massie, the late wife of U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, for her unwavering dedication to family and community. Rhonda, a Harvard and MIT graduate, was celebrated for her role as a devoted mother of four, a loving wife, and a behind-the-scenes force for family values.



“My high school sweetheart, the love of my life for over 35 years, the loving mother of our four children, the smartest, kindest woman I ever knew, my beautiful and wise queen forever, went to Heaven,” Massie said.

Northern Kentucky Right to Life