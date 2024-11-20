Simon Kenton head football coach Roy Lucas Jr. resigns after spending last 13 years with program

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Roy Lucas Jr. has resigned as head coach of the Simon Kenton football team after spending the last 13 seasons with the program.

Lucas was the team’s assistant coach and offensive coordinator for nine seasons before becoming head coach in 2021. The Pioneers compiled a 19-25 record over the last four seasons under Lucas and his staff. This year’s team finished 4-7 after a loss in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

“I am very grateful to have had this opportunity to be the head coach at Simon Kenton, and it has been an honor to serve the school, our players, and the football program in that capacity,” Lucas said in his letter of resignation. “I appreciate very much the support and consideration shown by the administration here.”

Lucas began his head coaching career at Simon Kenton from 1997-99. He took charge of the Lloyd program in 2000 and remained there until 2010. He took the 2003 Lloyd team to the semifinals of the Class 2A playoffs.

He returned to Simon Kenton in 2012 as an assistant on head coach Jeff Marksberry’s staff. The Pioneers had eight consecutive winning seasons from 2012 to 2019 before finishing 3-7 in Marksberry’s final season.

Lucas has a career record of 87-116 in 18 seasons as a head coach. Simon Kenton athletic director Troy Roberts released a statement praising his leadership and dedication.

“Every football decision he made revolved around what’s best for the players and program,” Roberts said. “He’s going to be hard to replace, but we obviously respect his decision and wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors.”

Roberts said the search for a new head coach will begin soon. Anyone interested in applying can send an email to troy.roberts@kenton.kyschools.us.