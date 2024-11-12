Willis Music, Woodsongs partner to collect used instruments for Tennesses, N.C. hurricane victims

Northern Kentucky-based Willis Music Company is teaming up with the public television and radio show WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour to collect used musical instruments for victims of Hurricane Helene.

Each of the company’s five Greater Cincinnati area stores and one in Lexington will accept donations of used instruments during regular business hours to be distributed at no charge to musicians and schools in the flood-ravaged areas of Western North Carolina and East Tennessee.

The WoodSongs Flood Relief Effort is spearheaded by folksinger Michael Johnathon, who has produced and hosted the show since 2004.

“Music is a wonderful and giving community, and the musicians affected by the storms of Helene need our help to restore music to the front porches washed away by the floods,” Johnathon said. “This shows how important hometown music stores are. Willis Music has been a musical partner of WoodSongs for years and unlike national chains, they joined our effort immediately.”

“While WoodSongs is doing the ‘heavy lifting,’ we have convenient locations throughout the area plus a warehouse to help out with,” said Paul Finke, vice president of Willis Music. “Many people are really hurting and if we can help in any way to bring just a bit of relief, we’re happy to do so. Music brings community and communities together and we’re so blessed to be involved in music as our careers.”

WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour features performances by well-known and emerging musicians. The show is taped weekly at the Lyric Theatre in Lexington and airs on public television stations throughout the United States and on RFD-TV, as well as hundreds of radio stations around the world. Viewers in Greater Cincinnati are able to watch the show on Kentucky Educational Television (KET). WoodSongs is also broadcast on the American Forces Network (AFN) to U.S. military bases around the world. It is the only all-volunteer show of its kind and scope.

With help from dozens of volunteers, Johnathon coordinated similar instrument campaigns to benefit victims of flooding in Southeastern Kentucky in 2022 and tornado victims in Western Kentucky in 2021. Nearly 2000 instruments were collected, restored and delivered free to musicians who needed them, professional or nonprofessional.

The WoodSongs Flood Relief Effort will continue through January. Johnathon plans to begin delivering donated instruments in the spring, after flood victims’ more urgent needs of food, clothing and housing have been addressed. Anyone wishing to volunteer may get involved by emailing wfpa@woodsongs.com.

Instruments in playable condition may be dropped off at the following Willis locations:

• 7567 Mall Rd. in Florence, 859.525.6050

• 130 W. Tiverton Way in Lexington, 859.273.4063

• 7850 Cox Rd. in West Chester, 513.777.7474

• 8118 Montgomery Rd. in Cincinnati, 513.252.0445

• 4450 Eastgate South Dr. in Cincinnati, 513.752.6341

• Buddy Rogers Music: 6891 Simpson Avenue in Cincinnati, 513.931.6780

Financial contributions are also being accepted to help cover the cost of refurbishing instruments and delivery truck rental.

Checks can be made payable to “WoodSongs” and mailed to Helene, P.O. Box 200, Lexington, KY 40588. Donations may also be made through PayPal to radio@woodsongs.com

“This is more than just a good thing to do, it is important,” Johnathon said. “Love is the greatest transaction of the arts and this is a chance to show it.”