27th year for Independence annual Christmas Walk, a celebration all afternoon Saturday

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

For the 27th year the city of Independence is hosting the annual Christmas Walk, an event that ‘embodies what the city is all about’ according to Arron Cope, the Parks and Recreation Coordinator.

On the first Saturday of December, the efforts of the entire city come together in a celebration that starts at 1 a.m. with a 5K run/walk, beginning at the Firehouse, traveling to just past Independence Station Road, where the runners turn around and run back to the firehouse.

While the fun run is not for everyone, there is an option to walk the route, but it still covers a significant amount of ground, and it is good, healthy exercise.

“I don’t feel like ‘fun’ and ‘run’ should be in the same sentence,” Independence Council member Carol Franzen joked.

Nevertheless, a lot of exercise-minded people love to participate in the run/walk, put on by the Independence Business Association. This is one of their main fundraisers as a non-profit organization, and the money they raise goes back into the community. The registration fee is $25 until the day of the race when it goes up.

“People like to dress up for the run,” said Cope. “Last year we had eight reindeer plus Rudolf running as a group. We also have people dressed as Santa, the Grinch, and various elves. It is a lot of fun, and when they get back, First Watch will be at the firehouse making pancakes for the participants. There will also be water, and some fruit, like bananas.”

Also starting at one o’clock will be the Christmas market on the courthouse grounds. There will be a wide variety of vendors selling unique, sometimes hand crafted items, for people who want something different to put under the tree.

This market will be in the new open-air Farmer’s Market which has just been constructed. This market will be open from 1 a.m. to 9 p.m.

After 5 p.m. people can gather on the Courthouse grounds, because at 5:45 p.m. Mayor Chris Reinersman will officiate at the annual Christmas tree lighting.

Immediately following the tree lighting, the famous parade will begin at Summitview school. Though slightly smaller than the parade on July 4th, the Christmas parade has grown to 45 to 50 floats plus jeeps, and Mayor Reinersman said it is as good a time as being there on Independence day.

The St Patrick choir, Joyful Noise, will be at the senior center singing a variety of carols.

Businesses in the downtown area will be open and serving refreshments. St. Cecelia will have a beer garden and a wood carving demonstration on their grounds, as well as a children’s choir from 6:30-7 p.m. This will also be the site for the shuttle that will ferry people from the downtown area to the firehouse and city building area. After the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be stationed at the city building for visits from the children and pictures.

Brand new this year is a 40 foot by 48 foot ice rink, with synthetic ice where people can strap on some skates and see how much fun it is to ice skate. CAO Chris Moriconi thought it would be a great addition to the celebration, and some council members asked him Monday night if he was going to skate on Saturday.

“Yes, I plan to, although keep in mind it is a synthetic ice, so it is a type of material that I have not had much experience with. I am a trained hockey skater on ice, so I don’t know what synthetic ice will do. We’ll see how my knees do. What could possibly go wrong?” he asked facetiously.

The Boy Scouts will have barrels along the road with fires lighted to warm the onlookers.

There will be a 15-foot-long table at the senior center with an entire LEGO city built on it, and there will also be a three foot high LEGO Santa on display for pictures.

This is one of the most loved and well attended events that the city puts on for the residents, and they turn out in droves, even if it rains.

“The Christmas Walk is a wonderfully unique Independence event that I think is the ideal way for our residents and their guests to kick off the season,” said Mayor Reinersman.

“Its distinctiveness not only lies in the ever-growing variety of attractions, but in the collaboration between the City, local businesses, churches, other organizations and even residents who open their homes to merrymakers. We are particularly excited this year with the addition of a skating rink thanks to our long-time partners at the Independence Business Association, especially title sponsor IBA members Anytime Fitness, Jude’s Custom Exhaust, Auto Repair & Towing, MP Service, Century 21 and Independence Cleaners, as well as Nicholson Christian Church for staffing the rink with volunteers all weekend long!”