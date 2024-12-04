37th annual Christmas Day Dinner at NKY Convention Center honors two Sunday Morning Club legendary volunteers

This year’s 37th Annual Free Christmas Celebration and Dinner at The Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington will honor two longtime and legendary event volunteers who passed away earlier this year.

This year’s Christmas Day Dinner is being dedicated to Dennis “Smokey” Hatfield, a retired Covington Police detective and community volunteer, and Pat Iasillo, a longtime executive with Remke Markets. Both spent years helping organize the local dinner. Smokey was 84 and Pat was 79.

“Our family is so honored that such a huge community outreach event is dedicating this year’s dinner to my father,” said Smokey’s son, Patrick Hatfield. “Dad loved Covington and didn’t know a stranger. He touched so many people. At Dad’s funeral I felt like a politician shaking hands with the Who’s Who of Northern Kentucky.”

In addition to volunteering as a member of the Sunday Morning Club – which organizes the annual Christmas Day Dinner – Smokey was active with the Boy Scouts, the Northern Kentucky Mental Health Board and Hut AC little league baseball.

Pat worked as Director of Customer Relations at Remke Markets from 1983 until 2020. In addition to volunteering at the dinner and helping plan the annual event, Pat secured major donations of food and other items from Remke’s for each year’s dinner.

“Pat Iasillo was a significant part of the structure and success of this beautiful Christmas Day Dinner for over 20 years,” said Connie Flynn, former co-worker and friend of Pat’s, as well as committee member and volunteer. “His coordination of food purchases, marketing and hands-on service, clearly demonstrated his deep concern to provide a very special Christmas to families in our community. Pat was a great blessing and continues to be missed.”

Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. on Christmas morning, ushering in a day filled with festive joy and community spirit. The Christmas Day Dinner will be served from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. No reservations are needed.

Free parking will be available in the garage across Madison Avenue from the convention center, courtesy of Kenton County Fiscal Court and ABM Parking.

The Parish Kitchen, located at 1561 Madison Avenue, Covington, is also offering a Christmas Day Dinner meal only served on Christmas Day from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Parish Kitchen is celebrating its 50th anniversary of providing a daily meal to Northern Kentucky’s needy.

Conveniently located on the TANK bus line, the Northern Kentucky Convention Center provides the perfect setting for a day of celebration, unity, and the true spirit of Christmas.

“We are grateful to once again have the Northern Kentucky Convention Center as the venue for this year’s Christmas Day Dinner,” shared Tom Hall of the Sunday Morning Club, one of the event’s key sponsors. “This familiar space will allow us to spread holiday cheer, providing a memorable Christmas experience for hundreds of people and families.”

For over two decades, McHale’s Events and Catering has been the culinary mastermind behind the Christmas Day Dinner, offering a full holiday meal complete with drinks and dessert.

“The Christmas Day Dinner has become a cherished tradition for our family,” expressed Chuck McHale.

Attendees can anticipate receiving gifts, including toys for children, and can capture special moments with Santa Claus. Additional festive characters, including Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman and a Great Horned Owl promise to add enchantment to the celebration.

Thanks to the generous donation from Bradford Masonic Lodge #123 of Independence and other Northern Kentucky Masonic Lodges, children’s bicycles will be given out first come first served.

Volunteers interested in contributing to the Christmas Day Dinner can contact Lynn Haney at 859-240-5603 or email HaneyL@fuse.net. Online volunteer sign-ups are available here or on the Sunday Morning Club website.

The organizers extend their appreciation to Isaac M. Wise Temple for its ongoing support in providing volunteers for this year’s dinner, as well as countless years in the past.

In addition to McHale’s Events and Catering and the Sunday Morning Club, the sponsors for this year’s dinner include APWU Local 164, Busken Bakery, Five Below, Galarie Candy, Greater Cincinnati AFL-CIO, Greater Cincinnati Building & Construction Trades, Ron and Bonnie Halderman, IBEW Local 212, Ironworkers Local 44, Kenton County Golf Course, Kirk’s Soap, KT Warehouse, Kroger, Laborers’ Local 265, Master Provisions, Northern Kentucky AFL CIO CLC, Northern Kentucky Convention Center, Olive Garden Italian Kitchen, Parish Kitchen, Perfetti van Melle, Performance Foodservice, Petsmart, Plumbers, Pipefitters & MES Local 392, Remke Markets, Road ID, SayCheese Photo Booths, TANK, Burr J. Travis, Tressa Inc. and Waltz Business Solutions.

Gratitude is extended to the Christmas Day Dinner committee, volunteers, and sponsors who have dedicated their time, talents, and resources to support this meaningful event throughout the years.

The Sunday Morning Club, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, was founded in 1937 following the repeal of Prohibition.

Over the years, the club has supported numerous charities, including Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky, Diocesan Catholic Children’s Home, Care Net, Good Guys Club of Walton, Kelly Elementary, Covington Ladies Home, Rose Garden Home Mission, and more.