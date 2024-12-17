Abandoned rental scooters on Covington’s streets, sidewalks are safety concerns; how to report them

Rental scooters have become a common sight in Covington, but what should residents or business owners do if they find one left or “abandoned” on City right-of-way (sidewalks, streets, alleys, etc.) for more than 24 hours?

“Contact the City and we will see to it that the rental scooter is removed,” said Assistant Neighborhood Services Director Walter Mace, pointing out that rental scooters that have been left in the City right-of-way for more than 24 hours are considered abandoned equipment.

Neighborhood Services Director Brandon Holmes said removing abandoned rental scooters from City right-of-way is key in addressing a safety hazard to some of the city’s most vulnerable residents.

“Abandoned scooters left lying around on Covington’s streets and sidewalks are particularly dangerous to our residents who rely on wheelchairs or are otherwise disabled,” said Holmes. “We want to be mindful of everyone’s safety and remove unnecessary obstacles when we can.”

Mace said Covington residents or business owners should report an abandoned rental scooter to Covington Neighborhood Services Administrative Assistant Allyson Schaefer at 859-292-2154, or Allyson.Schaefer@covingtonky.gov.

Once an abandoned rental scooter has been reported, the City’s Department of Public Works will impound the scooter and place it in an area for safe keeping. The impoundment fee is $50, and if an impounded scooter is not claimed within 30 days, the City will assume ownership and dispose/dispense of it.

“We’ve created what we believe is an efficient and easy process to ensure that we can quickly and safely remove these abandoned scooters.” said Mace.

