Adinkra Alliance Institute announces ’24 Distinguished Black Achiever honorees in Kentucky

The Adinkra Alliance Institute has announced the exceptional individuals selected as the 2024 Adinkra Distinguished Black Achievers Honorees from Kentucky. This recognition celebrates Black leaders whose outstanding contributions have made a lasting impact on their communities, inspiring progress and positive change.

The Adinkra Distinguished Black Achievers Honors recognizes individuals who embody excellence in leadership, service, and community empowerment. These honorees have made significant contributions across diverse fields, from education and activism to business and public service. Their tireless dedication and innovative efforts continue to uplift their communities and exemplify the spirit of resilience, innovation, and excellence that defines the Black community.

The 2024 Adinkra Distinguished Black Achievers Honorees from Kentucky are:

● Adrian Wallace, President of the NAACP Lexington-Fayette County Branch

● Aukram Burton, Executive Director at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage (KCAAH)

● Charles Booker, Founder of Hood to the Holler

● Darryl Isaacs, Co-founder of Isaacs & Isaacs Personal Injury Lawyers

● Darryl Turpin, Co-Principal of The Pinwheel Group

● DeVone Holt, Chief External Affairs Officer at Goodwill Industries

● Eric Kearney, President and CEO of the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky African American Chamber of Commerce

● Sadiqa Reynolds, CEO of the Perception Institute

● Shameka Parrish-Wright, Member of the Louisville Metro Council representing District 3

● Tiandra Robinson, Founder of T. Marie Consulting

Richard Seshie, President of the Adinkra Alliance Institute, expressed his admiration for the honorees, stating: ”The honorees from Kentucky exemplify the highest standards of leadership and service. They inspire us all through their relentless commitment to bettering their communities and advancing the cause of Black excellence. It is our great privilege to honor and celebrate their remarkable achievements.”

The complete list of the 2024 Adinkra Distinguished Black Achievers Honorees can be consulted at www.adinkrainstitute.com.