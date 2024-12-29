After multiple-year investigation, KSP arrest seven on charges of illegal chicken fighting

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Following a multiple year investigation across the state, and in collaboration with local and federal law enforcement officials, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced Friday the arrest of seven people on charges of illegal chicken fighting.

The effort was led by Detective Zachary Bryson, who is assigned to KSP’s Drug Enforcement Special Investigations (DESI) unit and serves as a task force officer with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Bryson’s collaboration with the FBI, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the U.S. Attorney’s Office culminated in the arrests of those individuals allegedly involved in illegal chicken fighting operations across eastern Kentucky.

In 2021, DESI received a tip about illegal chicken fighting in the Blackberry community of Pike County. Using a confidential informant, detectives conducted surveillance on the Blackberry Chicken Pit seven times between April and November, 2021. Despite the closure of the Blackberry Chicken Pit before a search warrant could be executed, the investigation provided critical information on the operation and organizers.

In late 2021, Bryson learned of another large chicken fight being held in the Whitesburg community of Letcher County. From February 5-26, 2022, surveillance operations were conducted on three occasions, culminating in the execution of a search warrant.

Following the investigations, federal indictments were secured against eight individuals linked to both locations and plea agreements were reached in Dec. 2024. Among them was the owner and operator of the Whitesburg Chicken Pit, who pleaded guilty to his charges, dismantled the chicken fighting arena and forfeited $85,395 as part of his plea agreement on Dec. 5, 2024. Sentencing for others involved includes eight months of home detention for one individual and ongoing proceedings for others.

Those arrested and charged for the chicken fighting rings are:

Blackberry Investigation

• Timothy Sizemore received 26 months in prison, two years supervised release, and a $1,000 fine for Running an Animal Fighting Venture.

• Perry Hatfield was sentenced to eight months of home detention for Running an Animal Fighting Venture.

Whitesburg Investigation

• Robert Dewayne Baker awaits sentencing for Conspiracy to Commit Animal Fighting.

• Virgil Saylor and Tina Miller await sentencing for helping run the chicken fight.

• Brandon Honeycutt awaits sentencing for being a referee at the fight.

• Chris Prater awaits sentencing for Exhibiting an Animal at a fight.