Alexandria Senator Shelley Funke Frommeyer named to leadership roll on two senate committee for ’25 session

Kentucky’s Senate Majority Leadership has announced Sen. Shelley Funke Frommeyer, R-Alexandria, will be vice chair of the Senate Economic Development, Tourism and Labor Committee.

In addition to chairing the standing Senate committee, Funke Frommeyer will co-chair Capital Projects and the Budget Reserve Subcommittee on Justice and Judiciary.

“Senator Funke Frommeyer has shown exceptional business acumen and a keen understanding of Kentucky’s evolving economic landscape,” said Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester. “Her financial expertise and dedication to responsible fiscal policy have played a vital role in strengthening Kentucky’s economic foundation. District 24, in Northern Kentucky, has experienced significant growth, fueled by rising tourism and thriving commerce. Through her work on numerous committees and task forces, Shelley will continue positively strengthening the state’s workforce, boost the economy, and support Kentucky families.”

Funke Frommeyer is also a member of the Legislative Research Commission 2024-26 Budget Preparation and Submission, Appropriations and Revenue, Agriculture, and the Families and Children committees. She will retain her membership on the Public Pension Oversight Board and the Workforce Attraction and Retention Task Force.

“I am honored to continue serving the people of Kentucky in these important roles,” said Senator Funke Frommeyer. “Serving on these key committees enables me to address the diverse needs of our state in meaningful ways. Whether supporting families and children, strengthening our workforce, or ensuring fiscal responsibility, I am dedicated to building a stronger and brighter future for Kentucky.”

Kentucky’s 2025 General Assembly gavels in January 7.

Kentucky Senate Majority Caucus