Ark Encounter, Creation Museum add new events to Christmas attractions, new Conservancy now open

A massive conservatory now open to the public at the Creation Museum and a stunning new laser program at the popular Ark Encounter highlight this year’s Christmas activities at America’s two leading Christian themed attractions.

Through January 4, Tuesday through Saturday on select days, these two traditional Christmas events, which draw visitors from around the world, are free (there is a fee to park), 5-8:30 p.m.

The Creation Museum in Petersburg is holding its 16th annual “ChristmasTown” program. This year it features a large new conservatory decorated for Christmas in the beautifully lit Garden of Lights. It is provided at no charge during ChristmasTown at the Creation Museum and will stay open year round next year with museum paid admission.

The conservatory consists of four climate-controlled glass greenhouses, with different climates in each greenhouse: tropical, Mediterranean, temperate, and arid. This is the largest conservatory in the state, and it will also be unique in the world with its exhibition of plants mentioned in the Bible.

Along with the annual live nativity at the museum, set among a sea of multi-colored lights, free concerts and dramas will be held on select days.

Guests will learn more about events surrounding the birth of Christ with dramas performed indoors in Legacy Hall. Also inside the museum, a stunning free SFX show “Encounter the Wonder” presents the wonder of Christmas by beginning in Genesis and tracing Christ through the early pages of the Bible, to his birth, life, death and resurrection.

In addition, the museum’s new Creation Zoo will offer children and adults a hands-on experience with some amazing creatures.

At the free “ChristmasTime at the Ark Encounter” in Williamstown, a high-tech laser show is new this year. The laser program will depict the events surrounding Christ’s birth.

A short video of the new laser show at the Ark can be viewed here.

Animal shows at the Ark Encounter’s growing zoo are at no extra charge at night. The grounds around the 510-foot-long Ark will be heavily decorated. A variety of musical events will be held inside the Ark Encounter’s 2,200-seat Answers Center.

As explained on the Ark and museum websites, almost all of the Christmas activities are free. Paid admission is still required to enter the Ark and museum exhibits during the day (last guests enter by 5 p.m.), watch the planetarium program at the museum, ride the ziplines, take camel rides, and attend the virtual reality experience at the Ark.

Ken Ham, CEO and founder of the attractions, said, “We are thrilled to be able to add more to the Ark and museum this Christmas. With the stunning conservatory, one of the trees on display has some special personal significance. For over 20 years, my wife Mally has lovingly taken care of a bottle tree from our native Queensland, Australia, which she received when it was just 2½ feet high. Mally hopes to see the unique bottle tree grow to 60 feet in our new conservatory.

“The Ark’s laser show is world-class. Guests will experience the wonder of Christmas at both the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum, including with all the lights. Many programs are held in the warmth of the Answers Center at the Ark and Legacy Hall at the Creation Museum.”

ChristmasTime at the Ark Encounter (exit 154 off I-75, Williamstown)

ChristmasTime is a free family friendly event (parking is $10, after 4 p.m.) that includes:

• Spectacular new laser show at the Ark

• A vast sea of bright multi-colored lights on the Ark’s expansive grounds

• Christmas concerts (almost all are free)

• Tour the zoo and enjoy special shows featuring animals from the Ark’s zoo

Carousel rides

• Shop at the large gift store under the Ark offering a variety of Christmas gifts.

ChristmasTown at the Creation Museum (exit 11 off I-275, Petersburg,)

Continuing a 16-year tradition, ChristmasTown at the Creation Museum invites families to enjoy free activities. Parking is $10.

Highlights include:

• New: stay warm inside our just-opened state-of-the-art conservatory featuring plants of the Bible, located in the gorgeous Garden of Lights—many guests say the decorated garden is one of the best Christmas light displays in the entire Midwest.

• The traditional live nativity, located at the museum’s new zoo, will present the true meaning of Christmas, depicting Mary and Joseph with the baby Jesus (Thursday through Saturday).

• New: workshops for families offer Christmas lessons and the making of a free ornament

• Learn more about events surrounding the birth of Christ as guests watch dramas performed indoors in the museum’s auditorium.

• The free “Encounter the Wonder” 4D show inside the Special Effects Theater; also, at the high-tech planetarium, “The Christmas Star” program is shown (ticket purchase).

“ChristmasTime and ChristmasTown are our gifts to the community during this special time of year,” said Ham. “We encourage everyone to invite their friends to visit our world-renowned attractions during this special time of year.”

Answers in Genesis is an apologetics (i.e., Bible-defending) ministry based in Northern Kentucky. AiG’s Ark Encounter is a one-of-a-kind historically themed attraction with a massive Noah’s Ark at the centerpiece. The Creation Museum, located west of CVG, has welcomed millions of visitors since opening in 2007. The attractions have consistently ranked as top tourist destinations in NKY, according to meetNKY.

Next year, AiG will open two new attractions. Truth Traveler, a virtual reality attraction, is under construction at both Pigeon Forge, Tenn., and Branson, Mo.