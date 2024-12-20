Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center offering new quarterly scholarship opportunities

Baker Hunt art and Cultural Center has announced new family scholarship opportunities.

Baker Hunt scholarships provide families and individuals the opportunity to take free art or cooking classes throughout the year in an effort to make art and education available to all. The scholarships will now be awarded on a quarterly basis.

Members of the community can apply for a scholarship which will allow them and their household to take free art or cooking classes. Classes can be one time workshops, or multiple week classes. Classes offered are for youth, adults, and even some classes for an adult and child to take together.

Interested parties who have a financial need should visit our website to learn more about the opportunity and quarterly deadlines. Visit www.bakerhunt.org and search “scholarship.”

Baker Hunt’s scholarships are made possible by the donations and support of local organizations, including the recently received grant from the Charles H. Dater Foundation.

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center