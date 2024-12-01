Corporex provides update on CirclePort, 650-acre mixed used development near CVG

Corporex, a privately held investment and development firm based in Covington, has announced significant updates to development progress at CirclePort, a 650-acre mixed-used development located near the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) and minutes from downtown Cincinnati.



CirclePort spans areas of the City of Erlanger in Kenton County and unincorporated Boone County. The development has recently undergone major transformations in nearly every area within the development, including land sales, office leasing activity, infrastructure improvements, site clearing and regional projects.



Corporex finalized the sale of 5.69 acres at CirclePort to Red Kentucky LLC. The parcel, located at the southwest corner of the intersection of Mineola Pike and Olympic Blvd near the I-275 interchange, has been earmarked for a multi-use retail center with amenities including a fuel station, EV charging, restaurants, and other services. The sale was completed after a zoning change from residential to commercial was finalized last month.

Adjacent to this site, Arlington Properties is advancing construction on its Velo CirclePort apartment community on 8.3 acres of land sold in late 2023 by Corporex. The first units are scheduled for delivery in spring 2025.

Additional improvements are being made to the area by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC). A widening of Mineola Pike was recently completed between Donaldson Highway and I-275, and a new sidewalk and multi-use path parallel to the roadway have been added. The City of Erlanger has also announced aggressive plans for Eons Adventure Park in the urban woodlands within and surrounding the CirclePort development. This new amenity will offer an outdoor experience that includes hiking trails, mountain biking trails, and a dog park with other portions connecting to additional Northern Kentucky trails and parks. Corporex is a partner on this evolving project.

CirclePort’s location along Mineola Pike with close proximity to the airport has spurred demand for office space leases within the development. Encounter Logistics recently signed an office lease at Olympic Corporate II, with move-in scheduled for the first quarter of 2025. Location, opportunity for expansion, and the partnership with Corporex were the determining factors for the deal.

“The changes at CirclePort are increasingly vital as we witness expansion at CVG and area infrastructure updates to complement the growth,” said Brett Blackwell, president and COO for Corporex. “Corporex is tuned in to ensure a seamless experience for everyone within the development as it continues to take shape. With companies like Frontier, Amazon, and DHL scaling their operations in our region, the demand for housing, lodging, dining and retail options is essential. Businesses also seek office space near the airport, and CirclePort’s strategic location between there and the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky business core makes it an ideal solution.”

From a land perspective, Corporex has cleared and graded multiple shovel-ready sites north and south of I-275 and west of I-71/75. These include:

• 19.4 acres behind St. Elizabeth Training Center and the Olympic Corporate Center II, near Mineola and Olympic Blvd.



• 8 acres off Mineola between Velo CirclePort and US Playing Cards are being cleared and graded for multi-family development.

• 100+ acres north of I-275 off Turfway Rd. and Pacific Avenue near the 80,000 sf Pacific Corporate Center formerly owned by Convergys and now owned by Corporex and white-boxed for full-building office use.



“We are thrilled to see continued investment and new development activity at CirclePort,” said Lee Crume, CEO of BE NKY Growth Partnership, the economic development company for Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties. “Shovel-ready sites, Class A office space and amenities, which are plentiful at CirclePort, are critical pieces of the site location decision-making process.”

CirclePort features multiple hotels, office buildings, a conference center and expanding roadway and multiuse path network ready for additional office, retail, restaurant, multi-family and build-to-suit opportunities. The scenic park setting includes decorative lakes and fountains, underground utilities, an established fiber optics network, and a congestion-free internal roadway system.

To learn more about available land for sale, office space for lease or the general progress of CirclePort, visit corporex.com/development/circleport.

Corporex

