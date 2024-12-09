Covington Business Council monthly luncheon Thursday — ‘Developing a Pro-Growth Model’

Our region needs to support growth in all areas: employment, construction, etc., but in times of economic uncertainty, it’s not always easy to convince others to join in the efforts.

On December 12 as a panel of seasoned experts talks about the issue at the Covington Business Council’s monthly luncheon.

It will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Grand Ballroom, 6 E. 5th Street, Covington.

The program “Call for Regional Growth with the Cincinnati USA and NKY Regional Chamber.”

Presenters are:

• Brendon Cull, President Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber: Brendon leads teams that have overhauled public policy, government relations, talent and marketings efforts. His hands were all over the successful $2 million ballot initiative and coalition supporting increased transportation funding. He also became the Chamber voice behind BLINK, raising funds for its initial startup.

• Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the NKY Chamber of Commerce: Brent promotes and supports businesses and a vibrant economy on behalf of the Chamber’s 1,700 companies and 175,000 employees. Brent is also preparing his team to move into their new headquarters at Covington’s OneNKY Center next summer.

• Chad Munitz, Chief Development Officer, FC Cincinnati: He manages the club’s Real Estate growth ambitions including the creation of a large-scale mixed-use district adjacent to TQL Stadium. Through his earlier work with Towne Properties and Cincinnati Center City Development or 3CDC, Chad has directed over $800 million in development downtown, leading transformative projects like Fountain Square and Washington Park.

