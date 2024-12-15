Fidelity’s Kevin Canafax recognized with Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Community Award

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce presented the NKY Community Award to Kevin Canafax, vice president of Public Affairs and Corporate Affairs Innovation Strategy for Fidelity Investments in Covington. The award is given to individuals, businesses, or organizations throughout the Northern Kentucky Metro region to recognize their positive impact on the community.

Canafax joined Fidelity in 1994 and has introduced several cross-regional and enterprise-wide strategic initiatives during his tenure which include Government Connection Online, Fidelity Alumni Network, and the formation of a Higher-Education Tax Exempt Market Client Channel.

In 2008, Canafax had an idea to assemble corporate, business, nonprofit, and higher-ed professionals with music talent to perform a charity event. The creation of “Suits That Rock” has become an annual concert supporting arts education programming for inner-city children, leading to a 1,900% increase in the number of program hours available.

“Kevin Canafax has been a dedicated advocate for the community throughout his career at Fidelity and in supporting arts education,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “Thanks to the efforts of Suits That Rock, more than $2 million has been raised over the years. This funding has been used to expand Carnegie Arts Education programming, which helps children develop critical communication and thinking skills, fostering creativity and growth. Kevin’s contributions have made Northern Kentucky a better place to live, work, play, learn, and give back – and rock out! We’re proud to honor him with the NKY Community Award.”

Canafax’s idea to bring people together through music made it to the national stage in Washington, D.C., earlier this year. The inaugural Congressional Record took place in September with members of Congress joining together alongside professional musicians to perform and channel their inner rockstar. It’s a concept Canafax and Geoff Browning, a former staffer for Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Katherine M. Clark, aspire to continue to raise awareness for arts education.

Canafax’s civic engagement includes serving as a board member of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport Board, the One NKY Alliance, and the Cincinnati Business Committee. He’s a member of the Commonwealth & Commercial Club, served as chairman of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce from 2015-16, and more. He was also honored as the Covington Education Foundation 2015 “Person of the Year,” the recipient of the “Legacy Legend Award” in 2018, and was inducted into the NKY Business Hall of Fame in 2023. Suits That Rock received the 2024 Devou Cup award at the NKY Chamber’s Annual Dinner this past September.

Individuals interested in learning more about the NKY Chamber Community Award, sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky, or in submitting a nomination, should contact Lynn Abeln at labeln@nkychamber.com.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce