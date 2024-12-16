Government briefs: A busy week last week for local governments — here’s a summary

By Patricia Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

PARK HILLS

Councilmember Sarah Froelich again brought up the subject of having people sponsor legislation so that if council has questions about the legislation, they can go back to the author and ask what was meant.

Council member Pam Spoor felt that a lot of the legislation does not necessarily have an author; case in point, when a piece of legislation has already passed, but it needs to have an update. She said she has never seen the sponsorship done locally and she has been at hundreds of council meetings.

Attorney Daniel Braun said that the Kentucky League of Cities made some kind of indication that cities could do legislative sponsorship, but he said he has never seen it done, and he has looked at other cities and has not seen it done. He said the usual method is to discuss a matter at a caucus meeting, and if everyone decides that it should be an ordinance or an order then it comes up as such in the next regular meeting.

Froelich indicated that she has seen other cities clarify their regulations for sponsorship, but she did not name any cities for reference.

The second reading of an ordinance updating the abandoned urban property passed with one no vote from council member Froelich.

A municipal order allowing the purchase of a police vehicle passed with one no vote from Council member Froelich.

Council member Spoor led words of appreciation for Dr. Joe Daugherty’s service to the city, and that was followed by applause. Council also approved his appointment to be the TBNK representative from the city.

Council member Steve Elkin made the suggestion that the council meetings start at 6 pm instead of 7 pm, and though there was an immediate no to the suggestion from one council member, Elkins restated that he wanted discussion on the subject.

FT. MITCHELL

Stacee Hans and Nikki Boden from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet came to the Ft. Mitchell council meeting Monday evening to go over current plans for the Brent Spence Bridge project/Dixie Highway interchange. Much of the conversation included the Cabinet’s plans to put a roundabout off the I-75 exit in Ft Mitchell.

An ordinance was read for the first time confirming meeting dates for next year.

Six municipal orders passed which appointed people to committees and agencies. Alyson Roeding will serve on the OKI board, with Jude Hehman as alternate. Greg Pohlgeers will be the representative for PDS with Jude Hehman as the alternate. Jeff Dietrich will serve on the Telecommunications Board of Northern Kentucky, and Carol Buckout will be on the Ethics board. Glen Rice, Aimee Wulfeck, Jeff Epplen were appointed to the Park Board, and Bill Reis, Chris Zowtiak, and Keaton Brownstead will be on the Tree Committee.

Mayor Jude Hehman presented outgoing Council member Mike Stoeckle with a plaque for his 31 years of service to the city.

LAKESIDE PARK

New council member Cassi Schabell was sworn in at the Monday night meeting by Steve Rawlings. Her children, Violet, Dylan and Layla took part in the ceremony, holding the bible and watching their mom.

The other five members of council who were reelected, Mary Ann Thaman, Brian Waite, Tom Bernheimer, David Wolfer, and Dennis Landwehr were sworn in by Senator Chris McDaniel, who also congratulated Schabell.

Council passed a municipal order which approved a year end wage adjustment to each regular and part time employee of the city as of December 1.

Chris Korba from NKADD came to the meeting to talk to council about the organization, and inform them about what the organization does.

Jeff Schabell stood up at the citizens comments and asked Mayor Paul Markgraf and council who paid for the sidewalks on Applewood, North Ashbrook and South Ashbrook in the city. Mayor Markgraf said that the sidewalks were replaced at the time of the road repair because it was necessary to replace them at that time. Markgraf also apologized for saying that the sidewalks on Arcadia had been replaced at the time of the street repair there, saying he misspoke. Schabell asked the mayor, the attorney, and the council members to review how the taxpayer money has been spent on sidewalks in the city, and whether it has been spent equally for all the residents.

FLORENCE

The Florence Police Department introduced two new recruits Tuesday night, and Mayor Julie Aubuchon administered the oath of office to them while family members looked on. Austin Messer, 22, was a firefighter/paramedic, but decided to switch careers and he now lives in Florence. Jeffrey Morgan, 24, was an Army medic, and now lives in Union. Both men have started the online portion of the police training, and will soon leave for Richmond for the 18-week training course.

Chris Gunkel, president of the Boone County Pee Wee Athletic Association, came to the council meeting to give an update on the fields that the city has helped them fix. He reported that the new turf was installed by April of this year, and the new lights were in by May 31. He presented a ceremonial check to Mayor Aubuchon for their monthly payment on the loan which they have been paying since last year, when the city agreed to help them with the cost of repairing the fields and obtaining new lighting. That was also when the city annexed the remaining piece of property on Gridiron Lane, off Hopeful Church Road.

Tara Johnson-Noem, Executive Director of the Northern Kentucky Area Development District, came to talk to council about what the organization does, and how they can help people and cities.

Municipal orders were passed that reappointed Lois Evans and Duane Froelicher to the Florence Board of Adjustment and Zoning appeals for four year terms.

Council member Gary Winn was reappointed to the OKI Board of Directors.

KENTON COUNTY

Kenton County Police Chief Spike Jones presented the police Life Saving Award to Officer Travis Bryson, Officer Jacob Brown, OfficerJason Deacon, Sergeant Charles Duncan and Officer Michael Whitford for their actions on June 30 of this year when they respond to an accident where two people were ejected and ended up down a hill with potentially life threatening injuries. Even after the paramedics arrived they stayed to help the victims.

“I am very proud to recommend this Life Saving Award to Officers Bryson, Brown, Deacon, and Whitford, and Sergeant Duncan for their swift action and critical patient care,” said Chief Jones.

Judge Executive Kris Knochelmann praised the police for their actions.

Mitchell Deaton, president of the Enzweiler Building Institute, presented an award to the Fiscal court for the 2024 Partner of the Year recipient for their commitment of $3.59 million in order to help produce a more skilled workforce.

“My background is education, and I have always advocated that when we build new high schools in the state of Kentucky, there ought to be an adjoining vocational school, so at least you get exposure to some different kinds of things,” said Commissioner Draud. “I think it is an ideal kind of education, to get academic and vocational next door. I appreciate the work you all are doing.”

TAYLOR MILL

Police Chief James Mills introduced the two newest police officers, Trenton Bailey and Michael Lyon at the December Taylor Mill Commission meeting. Bailey is a new recruit, and Lyon used to work at Taylor Mill and now he is back. Chief Mills had told commissioners about the officers last month, but they were out on the road, so they were introduced Wednesday night.

Officer Billy Roberts was promoted to Sergeant, and his wife pinned the new badge on him. Sergeant John ‘Mac’ Vollet was promoted to Assistant Chief, but he is on vacation and was not present at the meeting.

Heather Cochran, CPA, presented the audit for the city. One of the major results she announced was that the city put $3 million back into the general fund this year. Mayor Dan Bell thanked Cochran for her work on the audit, and thanked the city’s staff, notably CAO Brian Haney and Treasurer Tonya Mohnen for keeping the city in line and achieving the increase in funds.

Commissioner Ed Kuehne thanked the other commissioners for working with him, since this was his last meeting as commissioner.

“I’ve been blessed to represent the city of Taylor Mill and its citizens for 14 years,” Kuehne said. “I say what I think, I listen to a lot of the community, but during my tenure here Pride Parkway was completed. The ambulance operation went from a basic BLS operation to a paramedic operation in both squads.We built the Trifecta. We are building a new fire station. I love this city, I will miss being on the commission but I know you do good work. I will attend the meetings and help whatever way I can. I will continue to speak my piece. Thank you to all the citizens of Taylor Mill.”

Applause followed.

Chris Courtney came to give commissioners an insight into what NKADD does and how they help people and cities.

Commissioners voted to put a single port-o-let at Pride Park for the winter. Due to excessive and repeated vandalism in the bathrooms at the park, commissioners discussed what to do about the problem at the recent caucus meeting, and they decided to lock the bathrooms for the winter, and install a port-o-let for the cost of $117 per month. Since the city had paid to heat the bathrooms through the winter, the cost of the port-o-let would be about equal to the heating bill.

Commissioners also voted for the road selection list for 2025, and for building a structure to replace the tent housing public works equipment with the insurance money. They also approved the contract with Verdantas, which is the company that purchased CT Consulting.

There will be no caucus meeting this month, but the formal oath of office ceremony will be at the January meeting

NEWPORT

Rosemary Williams, a Newport resident who has been working off and on with the city, will be formally joining the legal staff as a Legal Administrative Assistant effective January 1 2025.

The city of Newport also hired a new firefighter/paramedic Sean Callero, and a new police officer, Eythan Nubern.

Commissioners passed the second reading of an ordinance amending another section concerning the appeal of code citations.

They also read another ordinance for the first time which amends another section regarding personnel within the police department. This is to pave the way for a Police Social Worker in the department, with the opioid settlement money.



ELSMERE

Five of the six council members in the city of Elsmere were sworn in by Representative Kim Moser. Joanne Barnett-Smith, Gloria Grubbs, Missy Tester, and Maria Vogt were reelected to their council seats, and Justin Wade is the new councilmember.

Serena Owen was not present.

Elsmere Mayor Marty Lentof gave an award to outgoing councilmember Malcolm Daniels for his service to the city.

Police Chief Russ Woods gave a run down of all the police calls during the month of November.