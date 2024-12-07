Kentucky Department of Education partners with U.S. Army to start statewide JROTC program

The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) has partnered with the U.S. Army Cadet Command to start a pilot program for a statewide Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) office.

The JROTC program prepares high school students for leadership roles while making them aware of their rights, responsibilities and privileges as American citizens. It is a stimulus for promoting graduation from high school, and it provides instruction and rewarding opportunities that will benefit the student, community and nation.

As part of the new statewide office, Colonel (Ret.) Tim McDonald has been hired as the state director of Army instruction (DAI).

McDonald and his office will provide administrative and logistics management for U.S. Army JROTC programs through organized supervision for military matters, approved educational instruction and integrated systemic processes. McDonald’s primary role also includes oversight of the 97 JROTC host programs already operating in Kentucky schools and serving as Kentucky’s representative and advocate in JROTC matters.

“I am truly honored to be named to this important role for the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” McDonald said.

McDonald was born in Fort Eustis, Va., and raised in Killen, Ala. He was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant in the infantry through the U.S. Army ROTC in 1994 and served on active duty for more than 30 years. His most recent assignment was command inspector general for the U.S. Army Cadet Command.

McDonald said the purpose of the DAI office will be to enhance all JROTC programs through state-level leadership and partnerships with KDE, the U.S. military, local administrators, educators, organizations and community members.

Kentucky Department of Education