Kentucky drivers reminded to plan safe rides this holiday season

To help protect our Kentucky home and keep roadways safe this holiday season, law enforcement across the state is joining Team Kentucky in supporting the nationwide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign through Jan. 1, 2025.

To raise awareness and kick off the campaign, local highway officials joined together for a news conference Monday at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).



“With the holiday season here, we want to remind all Kentuckians to celebrate responsibly,” said Bill Bell, executive director of the KYTC Office of Highway Safety.

“Every crash caused by impaired driving is entirely preventable. Our message is straightforward: Plan ahead for a sober ride so your family starts the new year with happiness, not heartache.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), impaired driving-related crashes tend to increase during the holidays.



Lt. Kim Klare from Erlanger Police Department spoke about the critical importance of driving sober.

“One of the hardest parts of our job is knocking on a family’s door to deliver the devastating news that their loved one isn’t coming home,” said Lt. Klare. “Those moments never leave you. They’re a stark reminder that every choice we make behind the wheel has the power to change lives forever.”

In Kentucky, 452 impaired driving-related crashes, resulting in 179 injuries and 11 deaths, occurred during the Christmas and New Year holidays over the last five years.

To prevent impaired driving-related tragedies this holiday season, KYTC recommends the following:

1 Before festivities begin, plan a way to safely get home at the end of the night;

2 If impaired, use a ride-booking company or taxi, call a sober friend or family member or use public transportation;

3 If you see an impaired driver, safely pull over and contact law enforcement. You may dial the KSP toll-free line directly at 800-222-5555 or call 911;



4 If you know people who are about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to their destination; and

5 Wear a seat belt. It is not only the law, but also the best defense against an impaired driver. Buckling up helps prevent injury and death if involved in a crash.

The “Drive Sober” campaign is funded by NHTSA and distributed to law enforcement agencies through each state’s highway safety office.