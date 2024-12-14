Kentucky records more than 17,000 new registered voters following Nov. 5 election

The Kentucky Secretary of State’s office has announced 17,056 Kentuckians have registered to vote since the reopening of voter rolls following the November 5 election. This includes 2,470 Kentuckians who submitted registrations from October 11th to 31st while the rolls were closed for the election.

“Even post-election, Kentuckians remain interested in voting,” said Secretary of State Michael Adams.

In this period, 9,901 voters were removed from the rolls – 6,924 deceased voters, 1,431 who moved out of state, 1,015 felony convicts, 349 duplicate registrations, 125 who were adjudged mentally incompetent, and 57 who voluntarily de-registered.

Republican registrants account for 47 percent of the electorate, with 1,669,184 voters. Republican registration rose by 10,096 voters, a 0.61 percent increase.

Democratic registrants make up 42 percent of the electorate, with 1,502,837 voters. Democratic registration dipped by 4,987 voters, a 0.33 percent decrease. There are 383,270 voters registered under other political parties, 11 percent of the electorate.

“Other” registration grew by 2,839 voters, a 0.75 percent increase.

Kentucky Secretary of State