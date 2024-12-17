Kentucky sees child dental decay rates higher than national average, says new UK survey

By Nadia Ramlagan

Public News Service

Dental decay rates for Kentucky children age 2-5 are far higher than the national average, according to new data from the University of Kentucky’s College of Dentistry.

The survey screened more than 6,000 kids across more than 100 counties.

Dr. Pam Stein, professor of dental science at the University of Kentucky and the study’s co-author, said the highest levels of tooth decay were found in children attending rural Head Start facilities and among Black children in Jefferson County.

“In some regions of Kentucky, the rate of decay was over 50%,” Stein reported. “To have that much decay at that young of an age is really distressing, especially when you think about the long-term impact.”

The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry recommends kids see a dentist when the first tooth appears or no later than their first birthday. Tooth decay leads to pain, school absenteeism, difficulty concentrating in school and painful eating, which often leads to poor nutrition. Left untreated, cavities can trigger tooth abscesses, meningitis and other serious, potentially life-threatening diseases.

Stein emphasized the worst tooth problems were found in Head Start programs in rural counties. She stressed it is important staff and dental providers meet with Head Start parents to pinpoint and address barriers including finances, transportation, or lack of education about oral health, preventing children from receiving needed care.

“Just an open discussion about, what is it that makes it difficult for you to get your child the professional help that they need,” Stein explained. “Also, what is it that makes it difficult for you to provide the oral care that they need at home?”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, half of U.S. children age 6-9 have had at least one cavity in their baby or permanent teeth and one in 10 kids age 12-19 have at least one untreated cavity. Kids in low-income households are twice as likely to have cavities compared with kids from higher-income households.