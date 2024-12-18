Kentucky’s 2024 Presidential electors officially cast all eight electoral votes for Donald Trump, JD Vance

Staff report

Kentucky’s 2024 Presidential Electors gathered in Frankfort Tuesday and unanimously cast all eight of the Commonwealth’s electoral votes for Donald J. Trump for President and JD Vance for Vice President.

Secretary of State Michael Adams recognized the majesty of the occasion, and defended the use of the electoral college in the nation’s Presidential election process.

“We have the Electoral College because of that now-maligned concept of compromise, Adams said during the event. “Indeed, all our rights and benefits that flow from our Constitution accrue to us not because the leaders of that day yelled at each other, but rather because they listened to each other.”

The vote was held in the Kentucky Supreme Court chamber. As set forth in the U.S. Constitution, the number of electoral votes is equal to the number of members of Congress. With two U.S. Senators and six members of the U.S. House of Representatives, Kentucky is awarded eight electoral votes.

Kentucky Chief Justice Laurance B. VanMeter swore in the Electors. Pastor Jeff Fugate of Clays Mill Baptist Church gave the invocation, Everett Smith led the Pledge of Allegiance, and champion fiddler Mackenzie Bell played My Old Kentucky Home and Blue Moon of Kentucky.