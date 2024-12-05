Kentuckians will need vision screening to renew driver’s license — advocates, critics weigh in

By Jack Brammer

Kentucky Lantern

Starting Jan. 1, Kentucky motorists will need an eye exam — either from an eye specialist or a free one from the state — to renew their driver’s license.

The change in driver’s licensing stems from a state law that was enacted in 2021 but does not take effect until 2025.

At the time of its passage by state lawmakers, the change received little opposition and much support from the medical community, law-enforcement officials and the American Automobile Association. Kentucky was the 43rd state to require vision screening to renew a driver’s license, Kentucky Health News reported.

The state House approved the measure — House Bill 439 — on an 89-5 vote and the Senate approved it 31-4. Gov. Andy Beshear signed it into law that was to take effect July 2024. Implementation was delayed until Jan. 1, 2025 to give the state more time to prepare for it.

Now that the law is about ready to take effect, criticism is popping up.

There are about 650,000 Kentuckians due to renew their licenses in 2025, and many are finding out about the new requirement about vision screening in recent days through mailed flyers from the state Transportation Cabinet.

Rep. Savannah Maddox, R-Dry Ridge, on X, formerly known as Twitter, called the new law “nanny state hogwash.”

“Adding another layer of bureaucracy to the already complicated Real ID/regional office debacle is not the answer,” she said, referring to the federally compliant driver’s license that can be used for boarding commercial airline flights, entering military bases and accessing federal buildings that require identification. Real ID enforcement begins May 7, 2025.

In a phone interview, Maddox said everyone wants safer roads but the state should “improve the way driver’s licenses are delivered.” She said requiring an eye exam for all is an unnecessary burden since some people have no history of vision problems.

Maddox also contended that the new system of issuing driver’s licenses at the state’s 33 regional licensing offices does not appear to work as well as the process did in the past when the offices of circuit court clerks in each county issued driver’s licenses. The issuance service transitioned from the circuit clerk offices in June 2022.

Sen. Lindsey Tichenor, R-Smithfield, said in a social media post that some argue that the vision test for all drivers is “unnecessary for individuals with a clean driving record and could lead to inconvenience and added costs for routine renewals, potentially impacting access to driving for certain populations.”

But the bill’s primary sponsor, Rep. Kim Moser, R-Taylor Mill, said its intent is to improve driver safety on Kentucky roads.

“Data show that a decrease in visual acuity leads to more traffic accidents,” she said. “The vision of a 16-year-old who has an eye test to get a license is different from someone much older who wants to get a license renewed. Shouldn’t there be some kind of evaluating every renewal?”

Moser said she had no immediate opinion about the work of the regional offices.

“I know many may say there is too much bureaucracy but say something differently when something could have been done to save their loves from loss of life or limb from a car accident,” she said.

Highway fatalities in Kentucky increased in 2023 with 813 deaths, up from 744 in 2022 and the highest since 2016.

“Clear vision is essential for making safe decisions on the road,” said Kentucky State Police driver testing branch commander Captain Chris Baker. “Mandatory vision screenings have been a longstanding requirement for all first-time drivers and expanding this to all drivers is a practical way to make roads safer for everyone.”

“Comprehensive eye exams are crucial for detecting impairments that could compromise driving ability, while also detecting other serious health conditions,” said Leslie Cecil, O.D., president of the Kentucky Optometric Association.

“This new vision screening requirement is a significant step in safeguarding public health and road safety. Our organization looks forward to collaborating with the Transportation Cabinet and other vision specialists to help implement these new requirements.”

How the new law works

Under the new law, Kentuckians would continue to have the choice of renewing their license every four or eight years, and a vision screening test would be necessary at each renewal. The cost for renewal will not increase. It now costs $21.50 for a four-year standard license and $43 for an eight-year standard license. Real ID licenses cost $24 for four years and $48 for eight years.

Drivers would have the choice of getting their screening at the renewal office or by a medical provider.

Starting in 2025, upon request, the medical professional will complete an approved state-issued form that he or she will give to the patient if they pass. The patient may bring the form to their license renewal visit if the form and exam were completed within 12 months of the license renewal visit. The driver will not need to take a vision screening at a regional office.

The free state screening involves looking into a box and answering questions about what is seen. It takes about a minute.

Anyone who failed the screening would be referred to a vision specialist for further evaluation before proceeding with license renewal. The visual acuity standard in Kentucky is 20/40 or better. After having their vision corrected, drivers must present a form signed by their vision specialist.

Kentuckians are encouraged to bring corrective lenses if conducting a vision screening at a regional office. A restriction will be placed on your license if you pass the vision screening while wearing glasses.

Online and mail-in driver’s license renewal will still be available after Jan. 1, 2025, for Kentuckians who choose to complete a screening with a vision or qualifying medical specialist. The cardholder simply needs to upload the official, signed form provided by their medical professional when renewing on drive.ky.gov.

Existing state law allows Kentuckians to renew their driver’s license up to 180 days (about six months) before their card expiration date.

It is strongly advised to renew early should any corrective measures be needed to improve vision while their license is still valid. During every renewal cycle for drivers 21 years of age or older, cardholders have the option of choosing a driver’s license valid for four or eight years.

Appointments for license renewals are encouraged to minimize wait times, although walk-ins will still be accommodated. No separate appointment is needed for the vision screening.

Vision screenings can be performed only once at a regional office during each renewal cycle.

Cole said the state is expected to hire 60 to 80 people to help with the screenings at the regional offices.

He also said the state will conduct a media campaign to inform state drivers about the new law. It will involve public advertising on radio and digital spots.

The state did not have ready figures on how much the additional personnel, screening boxes and the media campaign will cost.

Kentucky CDL (commercial driver’s license) carriers with a valid, unexpired license are exempt from conducting a vision screening when renewing their license. Their annual required medical certification process includes the testing.

Jack Brammer is a freelance journalism who works for The Kentucky Lantern and the NKyTribune and several other state publications. He has been a news reporter in Kentucky since 1976 and spent a majority of his reporting career in the Lexington Herald-Leader’s Frankfort bureau. He has a master’s degree in communications from UK and is a member of the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame.