Longbranch Elementary teacher Jenna Stewart is surprised winner of national Milken Educator Award

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

A teacher at a loss for words – speechless. Could it be? Cannot happen?

It did, when Jenna Stewart, a fifth-grade math teacher at Longbranch Elementary School in Union, received the surprise of her life, Wednesday morning – The “Oscar of Teaching.”

Stewart was presented with a Milken Educator Award in the school’s gymnasium in front of her colleagues, dignitaries and, of course, cheering students.

“I knew nothing about the award, about the person presenting it or even the company — about anything prior to all of this,” a joyous, and tearful Stewart told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “I guess I am a bit speechless now, and I am super grateful for all of this.”

Milken Educator Awards Senior Vice-President Dr. Jane Foley and Kentucky Commissioner of Education, Dr. Robbie Fletcher presented the Award, which includes an unrestricted $25,000 cash prize that Stewart may use however she chooses.

Each year exceptional educators – considered without their knowledge by a blue-ribbon panel appointed by each state’s department of education – are surprised with the news of their $25,000 Awards. These announcements are made during emotional events held at each recipient’s school, attended by students and peers as well as federal, state, and local, officials.

“The Commonwealth of Kentucky had their first partnership with the Milken Educator Award in 1993,” Dr. Foley told the Northern Kentucky Tribune, “and there have been 63 winners from the Commonwealth.”

Enter Jeanna Stewart.

“She is passionate about every aspect of her students’ growth,” said Longbranch Principal Stephanie Stambaugh, “and her support and positive influence extend beyond scholastic activities with a focus on the whole child.”

In building confidence in students through setting and achieving their goals, she has coached “Girls on the Run” and completed a 5K.

She has co-chaired the Student Job Committee, a group that helps students obtain jobs. She has also led the school’s Lighthouse Team – a group of students who represent their school in a myriad of ways — from morning announcements to helping others board the buses — that is part of the “Leader in Me” program.

A 2014 graduate of the University of Kentucky with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, Stewart holds “porch pop-ins” at students’ houses at the beginning of the school year to meet and encourage them for the year ahead and frequently attends her students’ sporting events outside of school.

At the district and community levels, Stewart’s leadership is further demonstrated as a teacher leader for mathematics, working to revise and build curriculum aligning with target benchmarks for the approximately 20,000 students within the district. She has represented the district for School-Based Decision Masking (SBDM) and serves on the Deeper Learning Committee and the professional Learning Communities (PLC) Committee.

The Milken Family Foundation (MFF), headquartered in Santa Monica, California, presented the first Milken Educator Award in 1987 in California to celebrate, elevate and activate the K-12 teaching profession.

Created by Lowell Milken, the Milken Educator Awards is the nation’s preeminent teacher recognition initiative, providing public acknowledgement and unrestricted financial awards of $25,000 to outstanding K-12 teachers, principals, and specialists.

The 2024-24 award will mark the 3,000th recipient in the Milken Educator Network.

“The Award is a mid-career award,” Dr. Foley told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “Jenna still has decades ahead to do wonderful work.

“The selection process,” Dr. Foley continued, “is a state-wide confidential selection headed with a Blue-Ribbon panel. The Award is open to all Public, Private, Parochial and Charter schools.”

After the tears disappeared, and after her calls to her mom and dad, Jenna Stewart told the Northern Kentucky Tribune why she thought she won the Award: “Because of my relationships and bond with my students. I want to always make them better people, emotionally as well as socially. I want them to be the best they can be.”

Just like their teacher.