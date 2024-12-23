Musician Bill Reeder has played for bigger audiences but Point/Arc’s holiday party was ‘more meaningful’

By Andy Furman

Point/Arc

Bill Reeder has played for the best. The musician who grew up in Cold Spring has played for the likes of Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Johnny Mathis, Andy Williams and more.

“But the satisfaction I got tonight was so much better, more meaningful,” he said. “I truly enjoy this.”

What Reeder was enjoying, was the annual Point/Arc Holiday Party, for clients, parents, guardians, staff, and friends of the 52-year-old Covington-based non-profit organization servicing children and adults with intellectual and developmental disorders (I/DD).

“This was our first holiday get-together since the Pandemic,” Terri Angel, SCL Executive Director, addressed the group, Friday evening at the Historic Burlington Court House (2988 Washington Street, Burlington).

And she singled-out Dr. Laura Barczewski, Family Medicine, who has given her time, support – and love — to the clients of The Point/Arc.

Reeder’s connection to The Point/Arc is his 73-year-old sister – Betty.

“She resides in the Ruschman House, in Florence,” said brother Bill, who serves as Betty’s legal guardian. “She has been living there for some six years. I have known Judi Gerding, the Founder and President of The Point/Arc all my life, and knew it was the place for Betty.”

That, was a story only an angel could create – and she did.

“Betty was on a waiting list with us,” Terri Angel remembered, “and Peggy Berkemeyer, our DSP Training Manager, and I took Betty in to live with us for about three months – until we had an opening in one of our residential homes.”

The Point/Arc has 16 residential homes, and all are filled, according to Angel. “We have a total of 56 residents; and we have opened four homes since 2020.”

As for brother Bill, he says he visits his sister about four-to-five times a year from his home in Branson, Mo.

“I teach Music at the College of the Ozarks,” he said.

He plays the flute, saxophone, clarinet and piano – and did all except piano at the Holiday gathering.

“I left Cold Spring in 1994,” he said, “and came to Branson with Wayne Newton.”

This was after performing in Las Vegas with some of biggest names in show business.

“Wayne (Newton) didn’t stay in Branson, but I managed to work with the Lawrence Welk Orchestra, and stayed,” Reeder said.

Bill Reeder played with bigger bands – in bigger venues – but not with an audience with bigger hearts.

In 1972, three parent groups united to form an advocacy group to assist their loved ones diagnosed with intellectual/developmental disabilities (I/DD). Today that group has evolved into a holistic agency with a wide-range of around-the-clock programs.

The Point/Arc established its first group home in 1995. Currently, The Point owns and operates 16 well-maintained homes in neighborhoods that house 56 residents. The group homes are in Campbell, Kenton, and Boone counties.