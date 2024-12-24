New national survey indicates importance of membership business advocacy groups like Chamber, CBC

Covington Business Council Executive Director Pat Frew says results from a recent nationwide public opinion poll indicating the importance of membership business advocacy organizations like the CBC validate the Council’s work and the work of the NKY Chamber.

Among the results in the Harris Poll survey, conducted on behalf of the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE), finds 81% of U.S. adults agree that their local chamber of commerce is a trusted resource and partner for businesses. Around nine in 10 feel that their local chamber has an impact on growing the local economy (90%) and addressing challenges within their community (88%).

“The poll’s findings assert the crucial role chambers of commerce play for businesses, economies and communities,” said Sheree Anne Kelly, ACCE president & CEO. “Chambers are trusted and innovative organizations. As a result, we are seeing tremendous momentum to bring even more bold leadership and lasting impact on the communities we serve.”

Covington’s growth has been undeniable in the last decade or so, starting with the Hotel Covington development which has spanned a city block. More recently the generation-altering 23-acre Covington Central Riverfront mixed-use project and the construction of the One NKY Center along Greenup Street have deservedly garnered much attention. More than 5,300 jobs have been retained or added in the past four years.

Frew says while many factors and organizations are responsible for the continuing economic growth in Covington, the CBC’s impact is undeniable.

A 2024 report by Northern Kentucky University, commissioned by the Council, revealed CBC members boast a combined economic impact of $17million to the Northern Kentucky economy with leading industries comprising the categories of Energy Distribution, Telecommunications, Hospitals, Banking, Finance and Insurance and Waste and Recycling; CBC hosts more than 100 networking events, educating, engaging and exciting business leaders about Covington’s growth.

The city’s renown is also growing by virtue of an increased number of CBC member businesses being located in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, outside Covington.

“In short, the CBC’s reach and impact has had a megaphone effect, attracting many business leaders outside Covington who are interested in crafting business deals to the City’s benefit. Many are looking at either moving their businesses here or setting up satellite operations in Northern Kentucky’s largest city,” said Frew.

This is evidenced by the University of Kentucky Medical Center agreeing to move its Northern Kentucky operation to the Covington Central Riverfront site.

Additional Key findings of the poll commissioned by the Chamber Executive group, of which the CBC is a member, include:

• Chamber Membership Strengthens a Business’s Reputation: 64% of adults who are familiar with their local chamber are more likely to purchase goods and services from a business that they know is a member of their local chamber. 63% of these adults are more likely to recommend that business to someone else.

• Chambers Serve Businesses and Communities: 76% of U.S. adults agree that local chambers are stewards of a strong local economy. 74% believe local chambers create jobs and promote local community development. 72% believe local chambers play a key role in addressing community challenges.

• Business Owners See the Value: 65% of business owners see their local chamber as an advocate for initiatives and policies that are in the best interest of their business. 62% believe the chamber supports the growth and prosperity of their business.

• People Want to Learn More About Their Local Chamber: 70% of U.S. adults wished they knew more about the work their local chamber does in the community. Specifically, they are most commonly interested in learning more about the type of impact local chambers have in their community (49%), more general information about chambers of commerce (43%), and which local businesses are members (42%).