New Riff Distilling founder Ken Lewis named new chair of Kentucky Distiller’s Association

The Kentucky Distillers’ Association (KDA) on Wednesday announced Ken Lewis, founder of New Riff Distilling, has been elected Chair of the nonprofit trade group.

Lewis will begin his term as chair beginning Jan. 1 and will serve through December 2025. He succeeds Jessica Pendergrass, general counsel and chief compliance officer for Heaven Hill Distilleries, who is completing her second term.

“It is an honor to serve as chair of the KDA. I’m proud to have been a part of all the work KDA has done over the years to grow our industry into a $9 billion economic engine,” said Lewis, who retired this year as president and CEO of New Riff and is now its operating owner.

“As I enter this new leadership role, I have eyes wide open to the opportunities and challenges our industry will face in the coming months and years. We’ve always found success when we work together as one distilling family, and I look forward to building upon that legacy.”

KDA President Eric Gregory said he looks forward to working alongside Lewis and the entire Board as they continue to build upon the strategic plan to strengthen the KDA as the Worldwide Voice for Bourbon.

“We are blessed to have a visionary and engaged Board of Directors that has perfectly positioned the KDA and our members to confidently advocate for Kentucky Bourbon and American Whiskey on a global scale,” Gregory said.

“This coming year will bring many opportunities and challenges for our signature spirit. With Ken leading our dynamic Board of Directors, we are poised to elevate Kentucky Bourbon even further across the world, both as a leading beverage and a thriving tourism behemoth.”

Alongside Lewis, the Board also named Gigi DaDan, general manager of Louisville Distilling Co., as vice chair; Kaveh Zamanian, Founder, whiskey maker & CEO of Rabbit Hole Distillery, as secretary; and Chris Morris, master distiller emeritus at Brown Forman Corp. as treasurer.

Other board officers include Pendergrass as the immediate past chair; Wally Dant, president and distiller of Log Still Distillery, representing “Proof” level members; and Jeremy Buchanan, CEO and owner of Hartfield & Co., representing “Craft” level members.

Board members for 2025 are:

• Bardstown Bourbon Co.: Mark Erwin, president and CEO • Castle & Key Distillery: Will Arvin, co-founder • Diageo North America: Antoine Smith, vice president of Distillation and Maturation North America • Four Roses Distillery: Ryan Ashley, chief operations officer • Heaven Hill Distilleries, Inc.: Robert G. Downing III, senior corporate counsel • Lux Row Distillers: Erika Lapish, vice president of human resources • Michter’s Distillery: Andrea Wilson, chief operating officer and master of maturation • Suntory Global Spirits: Crady deGolian, director of public affairs • Whiskey House of Kentucky David Mandell, co-founder and CEO • Wild Turkey Distillery:Marco Barassi, Campari government relations and sustainability director, North America • Willett Distillery: Britt Kulsveen, president • White Dog Trading and Storage: Tyler Harris, president

