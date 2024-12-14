Newport’s Falcon Theatre presents Damian McGinty with an Irish Christmas concert

Celebrate the joy of Christmas with international singer, songwriter, and actor Damian McGinty, from Celtic Thunder and Glee! This intimate concert will feature festive traditional holiday favorites, jubilant singalongs, and a few of Damian’s own heartwarming Christmas originals, and is sure to fill your heart with the spirit and joy of the season.

This is just one of three Christmas concerts Damian will be offering this holiday season, so you won’t want to miss it.

Damian McGinty is a multi-genre singer/songwriter from Derry, Northern Ireland, who now calls Nashville his home. Damian rose to fame as a founding and lead vocalist of the acclaimed group Celtic Thunder and has also built a successful solo career, releasing several albums and EPs and touring regularly both with Celtic Thunder and as a soloist. He has also appeared on television, including his role on Glee and his 2023 appearance on Dancing with the Stars: Ireland, in which he was a finalist. In 2019, Damian appeared on movie screens around the country in the lead role of the family Christmas film Santa Fake.

In his solo work, Damian’s Irish roots blend with pop, folk, adult alternative contemporary, and country influences and a lyrical storytelling style to create a sound that is both familiar and unique. Damian’s music blends heartfelt lyrics with a powerful vocal delivery, creating an emotional connection with audiences around the world.

The event will be held at Falcon Theatre in Newport on December 19.

Three ticket levels are offered for this special concert. At the GA level, ticketholders receive general admission to a concert filled with holiday classics that will leave you singing and glowing all the way home.

With the next level of ticket, Meet & Greet, ticketholders have the chance to also join Damian before the show for a Q&A chat and to get their pictures taken with him.

And at the Sound Check level, ticketholders get all this plus special admission to peek behind-the-scenes and be part of the sound check before the show.

Get tickets here.

Falcon Theater is located at 636 Monmouth Street, Newport.