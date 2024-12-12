NKY Chamber’s Jan. 28 Eggs ‘N Issues breakfast to provide update on ‘State of Northern Kentucky’

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) will present one f its most important Eggs ‘N Issues of the year Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Eggs ‘N Issues: State of Northern Kentucky, will be held from 7:30-9:15 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center – South located at 1379 Donaldson Road in Erlanger.

Moderated by Tami Wilson, the NKY Chamber vice president of government relations and business advocacy, local leaders from Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties will discuss successes, challenges, and opportunities for collaboration in the NKY Metro region—and how this work will impact local businesses.

Scheduled Speakers include:

• Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann of Kenton County is a lifelong Kenton County resident who has used his role to advocate for government efficiency and effectiveness, regional and county cooperation, and accountability. Knochelmann serves on numerous boards including the Norhtern Kentucky Area Development District Board of Directors, the Northern Kentucky Tri-Ed Board, The NKY Chamber Board of Directors, and has served previously on several boards including the St. Elizabeth Board of Trustees, the Horizon Council of Trustees, Blue North, and others. He has also received many awards during his tenure as judge/executive including the NKY Community Action Commission Doris Wiedemann Memorial Outstanding Board Member Award. • Judge/Executive Gary Moore of Boone County was first elected for the Boone County position in 1998. Moore serves on several boards, including the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo), NKY Chamber, BE NKY Growth Partnership, and he once served as president of the National Association of Counties (NACo). Moore has provided vision and leadership for Boone County during a period of tremendous growth and development, and he continues to build strong partnerships with the cities, schools and agencies across the county, state and region. • Judge/Executive Steve Pendery of Campbell County has served in his role since 1999. This life-long Campbell Countian is a Highlands High School graduate and owns Pendery Insurance and Risk Management. His community service includes serving on multiple boards including the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments, the Northern Kentucky University Foundation, and the Dan Beard Council of the Boy Scouts. He also works closely with leaders of Kenton and Boone counties to accomplish regional objectives.

“This is arguably one of the most important programs we put on each year. The topics discussed are directly relevant to anyone who does business in the Northern Kentucky Metro region,” said Brent Cooper, President of the NKY Chamber. “This is a unique opportunity for our members to engage directly with our top county officials. We’ll be talking about everything from income-aligned housing and infrastructure to workforce challenges and ideas for making our region more competitive.”

Eggs ‘N Issues: State of Northern Kentucky will begin with attendee check-in, breakfast and networking from 7:30 to 7:55 a.m. The keynote presentation and audience Q&A session will follow until 9:15 a.m. Registration is $30 for NKY Chamber members and $50 for future members. The NKYP rate is $20; free with NKYP Event Pass. Pre-registration is required online at NKYChamber.com/events.

