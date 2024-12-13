NKY Senior games are on their way — register by Dec. 20 for games from Jan. 7-Jan. 24

Register for the winter Northern Kentucky Senior Games by Dec. 20.

The games return from Jan. 7 to Jan. 24, inviting Northern Kentuckians aged 50 and older to engage in spirited competition and fun through a variety of games and activities.

Events include basketball spot shooting, billiards, bowling, euchre, pickleball and more. Competitions will take place at multiple locations across Northern Kentucky.

Awards will be presented to the top three finishers in each age group, for both men and women.



Registration is required. The base entry fee is $10, with additional fees for bowling, late registration (after Dec. 20) or if you reside outside Northern Kentucky’s eight-county region. T-shirts are not guaranteed for registrations received after Dec. 20.



To secure your spot, complete the registration form and mail it with your payment to:



Northern Kentucky Senior Games

C/O Boone County Parks Department

P.O. Box 566

Burlington, Ky. 41005

Base entry fee is $15.



For additional information, contact the Northern Kentucky Area Development District at 859-283-1885 or Boone County Parks at 859-334-2117.