NKyTribune asks for reader support of its NewsMatch funding opportunity for local nonprofit news

By Judy Clabes

NKyTribune editor

Now that Giving Tuesday is behind us and we have all given to our favorite nonprofits that support terrific local human services, education, arts, and more, the NKyTribune is kicking its NewsMatch campaign into high gear.

We really don’t want to get the way of support for traditional and necessary nonprofits who provide for the needs of kids and families and the disadvantaged and so much more. We support those organizations too.

In fact, the Tribune supports them in a special way — by helping those organizations get their messages out about their services and by reporting on the needs that need to be met, and by giving a voice to the voiceless.

Now, the Tribune hopes individuals will consider supporting our nonprofit local news, which is what the national NewsMatch funders are encouraging with the match they provide for every dollar contributed.

Your support will be doubled — and that means a lot to those of us who have been providing news, features, sports, great storytelling, and more FREE to all readers — and open to all opinions.

The professional journalists who founded the NKyTribune in 2015 and have for nearly 10 years provided a daily news service to the NKY region had ties to the former Kentucky Post and lamented its absence as much as its loyal readers did. We have endeavored to fill the void.

We have enjoyed — and still value — the support we have received from the business community and foundations who have funded us from Day One. Now, we hope our community of readers will make voluntary contributions — ALL tax deductible because of the Tribune‘s 501-c-3 status as a publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism. Our aim is to make voluntary individual support equal to the corporate and business support — and create a sustainable news site that is truly “owned” by the community.

We have just until the end of 2024 to meet our goal. Please help with your individual contribution to the NKyTribune. We wish you a Merry Christmas and a happy holiday season — and we look forward to continue to serve you in a prosperous 2025.

Click the graphic above to donate online or send your check to The Northern Kentucky Tribune, 644 Braddock Ct., Edgewood, Ky. 41017.