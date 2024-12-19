Opinion – Al Cross: Holiday ‘gifts’ for Kentucky political figures, a 44-year tradition continued

Ed Ryan wasn’t the first political commentator to “give Christmas gifts” to political figures, but he and his successors as Courier-Journal Frankfort bureau chief, Bob Garrett and Tom Loftus, affirmed it as a tradition that I’ve been happy to continue for 25 of its 44 years.

It may seem like an anachronism at a time of conflict and turmoil, including the incoming national administration’s hostility to the news media, but we all need to remember that we’re all human beings that benefit from some holiday spirit, maybe with a little mischief, so here goes:

• U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell: A walking stick or a cane, of strong Kentucky hickory, to help him avoid more falls as he stands firm against the isolationism of Donald Trump and tries to keep the United States the leader of the free world. Holiday reading: his 4,500-word piece in Foreign Affairs magazine.

Al Cross is professor emeritus of journalism at the University of Kentucky. He was the longest-serving political writer for the Louisville Courier Journal (1989-2004) and national president of the Society of Professional Journalists in 2001-02. He joined the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame in 2010. The NKyTribune is the home for his commentary which is offered to other publications with appropriate credit.

• Sen. Rand Paul: A new globe, to pick more exotic locations for “fund-raisers” that seem to be more about spending; and a bust of the two-faced Roman deity Janus, since he didn’t endorse Trump but wants to be in harness with him as new chair of the Senate Homeland Security Committee.

• Gov. Andy Beshear: A cell-phone app that diverts to voice mail all calls from New York Sen. Chuck Schumer and other Democratic leaders who rightly see Beshear as their only chance in 2026 to capture the seat of McConnell, who seems sure to retire. Beshear has pledged to serve out his gubernatorial term, which ends in 2027, and clearly wants an executive job in Washington, not a legislative one.

• Former attorney general Daniel Cameron: A dinner at The Catbird Seat restaurant in Nashville, to signify where he stands right now in the Senate race, if that’s what he wants; he’s a McConnell protégé whom Trump endorsed against Beshear in 2023.

• U.S. Rep. Andy Barr: A new Kentucky highway map and a directory of local and Republican officials to help the Lexingtonian explore the Senate race, since he failed to win the chairmanship of the House Financial Services Committee.

• Rep. Thomas Massie: The same two gifts, if he is likewise willing to give up his 4th District House seat in a bid for the Senate.

• Rep. James Comer: For his second term heading the Oversight and Reform Committee, a refresher course at his alma mater, Western Kentucky University, in constitutional checks and balances – in light of his fawning reply to Trump’s call for jailing members of the Jan. 6 investigating committee: “If you’ve used a congressional committee and you’ve lied and tried to set people up and falsely imprisoned people, then you should be held accountable.” If? There’s no such evidence, and if any committee chair needs to show independence from Trump, it’s the Oversight chair.

• Rep. Brett Guthrie: From “Bowling Green marble” limestone quarried near their hometown, a bust of 2nd District predecessor William Natcher – the last Kentucky Democrat to chair a top House committee (Appropriations). Guthrie, a Republican, easily won the race for Energy and Commerce chair and is now one of the most powerful Kentuckians in Washington.

• Rep. Hal Rogers: A framed photo of the late Sen. John Sherman Cooper, also of Somerset, to remind the dean of the House and former Appropriations chair what the Republican Party once was. And maybe inspire him as he nears the end of his career representing Eastern Kentucky’s 5th District.

• Rep. Morgan McGarvey: For Kentucky’s only Democrat in Congress, about to start his second term, on of my anonymous elves suggests a puppy, since President Harry Truman is alleged to have said, “If you want a friend in Washington, get a dog.” (There’s no proof Truman said it.) McGarvey, of Louisville, was good at making friends and passing bipartisan bills in the GOP-run, 38 member state Senate, and House Democrats are ignoring seniority in some committee-chair elections — but the House has 435 members and Washington is a tougher town.

• State Sen. Robert Stivers, R-Manchester: Some twigs of mountain laurel for his chamber nameplate, come September, when I think he will break David Williams’ record 12-year, 10-month tenure as president of the Senate – and, during most of that time, the most powerful member of the General Assembly.

• Kentucky’s news media: Real money, either in donations or subscriptions – another word for underwriting. Someone must pay for independent journalism, which is essential to the successful operation of a democratic republic, where officials and institutions are held accountable. Advertisers no longer do that, so it’s up to the audience.

• To our readers: Heartfelt wishes for a happy holiday and new year, and thanks for reading.