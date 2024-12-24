Opinion – Jonathan Shell: A look back at the state of Kentucky’s Agriculture in 2024

In Kentucky, agriculture is economic development. After being sworn in as Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner in January 2024, this was the message I wanted to spread across the state.

Creating more market value for farmers strengthens Kentucky’s agriculture infrastructure, which strengthens Kentucky’s future. It’s a simple, but powerful idea. In 2024, we created pathways to bring the message that the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) is deeply invested in advancing agriculture and ensuring the long-term prosperity of farming families across the state.

Agriculture cash receipts for 2024 are projected to have a slight 3.3 percent increase over 2023 numbers, nearing the $8.3 billion record mark set in 2022, according to economists at the University of Kentucky Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment. That number reflects just a portion of the estimated $49.6 billion impact agriculture has on Kentucky’s economy, making it evident that Kentucky needs agriculture.

The concept of agriculture being strongly correlated with economic development resonated with key decision-makers, catching the attention of the Kentucky General Assembly. Recognizing the potential to boost the state’s economy and enhance opportunities for farmers, legislators committed $5 million toward agricultural economic development. This funding is a critical step in incentivizing and locating agricultural projects throughout Kentucky, reinforcing the supply chain and supporting families from Pikeville to Paducah.

With this momentum, KDA embarked on a statewide initiative to engage stakeholders directly. The Department hosted regional “Agriculture is Economic Development” meetings in Morehead, Owensboro, Murray, and London, providing platforms to align regional economic priorities and spark conversations about advancing agriculture.

This initiative also inspired innovation in agricultural education. In March, Murray State University and KDA announced a groundbreaking partnership and launched an ag-focused economic development master’s degree program. This program equips future farmers and agricultural leaders with the tools and expertise needed to sustain and grow Kentucky’s agricultural economy for generations.

Sustaining agriculture for future generations requires investment and diversification. The Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund and Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation provide grants, incentives, and low-interest loans to support farmer and agribusiness growth, funded by the 1998 Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement. In 2024, these programs approved over $77.8 million in projects and loans.

As we looked toward investing into our agricultural infrastructure, we also wanted to make sure we were investing into the health and well-being of our community.

In May, KDA partnered with the Kentucky Hospital Association to launch the “Food is Medicine” campaign, emphasizing the transformative role of nutritious, locally sourced food in promoting healthier living. This initiative highlights how accessible, healthy food can improve patient outcomes and overall community health.

As part of the campaign, five “Food is Medicine” roundtable discussions were held at hospitals in Hazard, Madisonville, Owensboro, Russell Springs, and Pikeville. These conversations brought together local leaders, healthcare professionals, and agricultural stakeholders to explore how hospitals can prescribe food as medicine, fostering better access to locally grown, nutrient-rich foods for patients.

Farmers’ markets are vital for connecting consumers with more than 3,000 Kentucky farmers offering the freshest local foods and celebrating the state’s agricultural roots. With 178 markets generating more than $15 million in sales, they are both an economic driver and a bridge between farms and communities.

Improving healthcare access for producers became a priority for my administration, alongside locally sourced food. In November, KDA partnered with Appalachian Regional Healthcare to launch the Farmer Care Initiative, enhancing healthcare and wellness for rural farmers in central and eastern Kentucky. This first collaboration with KDA’s Raising Hope program highlights a shared commitment to accessible, high-quality care and safety resources for Kentucky’s agricultural community.

During the 2024 legislative session, KDA was allocated $1 million each in fiscal years 2025 and 2026 for Raising Hope, an initiative focused on rural mental health, suicide prevention, and farm safety in Kentucky. The Department has quickly utilized these funds to expand health screening offerings while enhancing targeted marketing and promotional efforts to maximize the program’s impact.

While much of our work this year focused on the current agriculture producer, we also realized the necessity of creating enthusiasm in our youngest citizens.

More than 20,000 school children throughout the Commonwealth had visits on one of KDA’s three Mobile Science Activity Centers. The 44-foot trailers with integrated workstations engage elementary-age students in the science of agriculture, allowing students to make connections between agriculture and commonly used products.

In 2024, Kentucky farmers set a record with $931,201.81 in Ag Tag donations, the largest ever. Funds from farm license plate renewals were split equally among KDA, Kentucky 4-H, and Kentucky FFA. Half of the 4-H and FFA funds support local programs, awards, and scholarships, while KDA’s share aids initiatives such as the Ag Athlete of the Year, Leopold Conservation Award, Women in Agriculture, and UK’s Grain and Forage Center of Excellence.

This year was full of promise for a healthy agriculture future. Projects and programs, like those experienced in 2024, create lasting impacts for farmers and every resident across the Commonwealth. This year’s journey demonstrates the transformative power of collaboration, vision, and investment in agriculture as a cornerstone of economic development in the Commonwealth.

I look forward to building on this momentum in the year to come, continuing to serve Kentucky’s farmers, and championing the vital role agriculture plays in our Commonwealth. Together, we will keep cultivating success.

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s 2024 year-end video

Jonathan Shell serves as Kentucky’s Commissioner of Agriculture.