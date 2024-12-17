Opinion – Shelley Funke Frommeyer: As we gather over holidays, prioritize safety, be mindful of others

As we gather with family and friends for the holiday season, we reflect on the joys and challenges of the past year and express deep gratitude for your service. Whether you’re supporting students, safeguarding our communities, ensuring the smooth operation of daily services, or caring for loved ones, your contributions have made Kentucky a stronger and more connected place for everyone.

The holidays are also a time to pause and appreciate the warmth of togetherness. The colder air and longer nights invite us to gather indoors and share the joy of festive meals, thoughtful gifts, and cherished traditions. This season offers a chance to slow down, reconnect with those we hold dear, and truly savor the present.

For many, the holidays also mark a transition—a time to reflect on the year ending and look forward with hope and excitement for the year ahead. It’s a season of renewal, where we leave behind what no longer serves us and embrace new possibilities. Whether it’s the tradition of making New Year’s resolutions or simply taking stock of our blessings, this time of year inspires us to set fresh goals and welcome opportunities for growth and change.

For some, holidays are especially difficult as they may feel alone or have recently lost a loved one. Extend a warm welcome to those friends and neighbors without family nearby and include them in your holiday traditions.

As you celebrate the holidays, whether it’s in the quiet of a cozy night with loved ones or during a festive gathering, I encourage you to prioritize safety. Be mindful of others on the road, and let’s work together to ensure that everyone can celebrate and begin the new year with health and happiness.

In the coming months, we’ll continue our efforts in preparation for the 2025 General Assembly. If you have ideas or concerns about how we can improve our commonwealth, I welcome your input. You can reach me at my office in Frankfort at 502-564-8100, or by email at shelley.funkefrommeyer@kylegislature.gov.

Senator Shelley Funke Frommeyer, R-Alexandria, represents the 24th Senate District, including Bracken, Campbell, and Pendleton counties and part of Kenton County