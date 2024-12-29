Pat Crowley, 63, beloved and respected journalist-turned-publicist dies suddenly at his Ft. Thomas home

By Judy Clabes

NKyTribune editor

Pat Crowley, 63, a beloved and respected journalist-turned-publicist who built a reputation for integrity, honesty, humor, and kindness died suddenly at his home in Fort Thomas Saturday morning.

He spent his last evening with Newport colleagues at a farewell to retiring city manager Tom Fromme — several of whom said he seemed his normal engaged self — and taking his wife, Pam, to dinner in Covington. On Saturday morning, he went out to work in his back yard, where his wife subsequently found him lying on the ground.

He is survived by his wife, Pam, a retired St. Elizabeth nurse, a daughter, Shayna Nevermann who works at his business, Strategic Advisers, and a son Conor, a senior at the University of Kentucky. He has twin grandsons and a granddaughter.

Information about the funeral services will be forthcoming.

As a political, government, and general assignment reporter, Crowley covered nearly 20 regular and special sessions of the Kentucky legislature, the administrations of six governors, the 1996 and 2000 Republican and Democratic national conventions — and too many statehouses, congressional districts, city halls, schools, agencies, and counties and cities to count.

In his long career, he defined the best of community journalism, honing a keen understanding of the political system, appreciating the value of strong communications skills — and having a connection to the community he served.

He spent most of his career with the Cincinnati Enquirer as head of its NKY and Frankfort bureaus, but also worked for The Cincinnati Post, the Cincinnati Business Record, the Maysville Ledger-Independent, the Register Newspapers of Southeastern Indiana, and the Recorder Newspapers of Northern Kentucky. He freelanced for a number of national publications and websites and hosted two long-running television shows on Insight Channel ICN6 (now Spectrum) in NKY.

“He was a good friend — more like a brother — as well as my former business partner at Strategic Advisers,” said Jay Fossett, a former reporter at The Kentucky Post who is now City Administrator at Dayton. “I am devastated for him and his family.”

Others at The Kentucky Post and throughout the journalistic community respected Crowley for his work and his professionalism. Bill Straub, who covered Frankfort for the Post when Crowley was there for the Enquirer, lamented the sad news of his death and remembered him as “a good guy and a good reporter” who was his friend for more then 40 years.

Crowley founded Strategic Advisers, a marketing and public relations firm in 2009, which he quickly grew into one of the most respected firm in the NKY region.

“Pat has been part of Newport’s extended family for many years with the professional support he has provided through Strategic Advisors,” said Bev Holiday, the city’s Business Liaison Officer. “He will be missed by many.”

He and other members of his extended family also own and operate Crowley’s Highland House Café in Mount Adams, the oldest Irish pub in Cincinnati, that has been the family’s business since 1937.

“Pat meant so much to so many people in Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati,” said Lee Crume, president and CEO of BE NKY Growth Partnership. “Pat welcomed me when I moved here nearly six years ago and became not only a trusted colleague but a close friend. Pat’s legacy will be the positive impact he made on our community, BE NKY Growth Partnership included.

“For all Pat gave the community, I know he loved his family, wife, children and especially his three grandchildren. My heart goes out to them as they come to terms with his sudden loss.”

Crowley touched the lives of so many people. Just last week, he played a key role in organizing and promoting the Sunday Morning Club’s 37th annual Free Christmas Dinner and Celebration, helping feed over 1500 individuals and families at the NKY Convention Center.

Even those he covered in the legislature are complimentary of his work — and his character.

“I’m absolutely devastated to learn of the passing of Patrick Crowley,” said retiring legislator Damon Thayer. “We have been friends since shortly after I moved to Kentucky in 1992. He covered my political activities as a reporter at the Kentucky Enquirer with fairness, dedication and a journalistic flare specific to him.

“More recently, he has become an advocate for better laws regarding crime as a lobbyist for the Kentucky Association of the Chiefs of Police. I loved him like a brother and I’m so saddened for his wife, Pam and his children and his grandchildren who he talked about every time we were together. This one’s going to take a while to get over. I will miss him very much.“

In 2007, The Kentucky Press Association named him the state’s top columnist and his 2004 series on casino gambling earned state and national awards. The Washington Post selected him as one of the country’s top political reporters and political bloggers.

Crowley was a sought-after speaker and emcee, hosting numerous events, speaking on issues like crisis management and other PR topics, and serving on discussion panels for the many organizations, such as the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the Covington Business Council, and Kentuckians for Better Transportation, as examples.