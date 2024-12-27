The NKY Health Department can help you with your New Year’s Resolutions — make health a priority

The Northern Kentucky Health Department offers six great ways to make your health a priority in 2025.

Here they are:

Cancer screenings for women

The Health Department works with the Kentucky Women’s Cancer screening program to make sure that all Kentucky women have access to timely breast and cervical cancer screenings and diagnostic services.

Women with private health insurance, Medicare or Medicaid should contact their primary care provider or OB/GYN to schedule the screenings. Those without health coverage can get cancer screening services at the Health Department’s county health centers. To be eligible for the screenings at the health centers, women must be: A Kentucky resident; Between the ages of 40 and 64; Have an income below 250 percent of the federal poverty guidelines and not be enrolled in a private health insurance plan, Medicare or Medicaid.

If abnormalities are found during a screening, follow-up care — including additional screenings, biopsies and cancer treatment is available.

Break the habit

Smoking is one of the hardest habits to quit. It can’t be done in one day, but we can help you starting with Day One. The NKY Health Department offers a number of programs and materials to assist in your effort, including free Nicotine Replacement Therapy products, such as patches, gum, or lozenges. It’s never too late to quit, and the benefits begin immediately.

Click here for details.

Save a life

The Health Department offers training on how to administer naloxone and provides free naloxone kits to Kentucky residents. When administered after an overdose, naloxone can counteract the life-threatening effects of opioid drugs and keep individuals who have overdosed alive until emergency medical help arrives.

For more information, click here.

Take a test

The Health Department offers free testing for HIV, Hepatitis, Tuberculosis, and Sexually transmitted infections. Get details here.

Shed a few pounds

NKY Health offers monthly, free support group sessions for weight management led by a registered dietitian. The OFF Support Sessions are for adults who would like monthly ongoing support for changing lifestyle habits. It is not a diet program. Learn how to lose and manage your weight through long-term lifestyle changes of healthy eating habits, food choices, and regular exercise. The support group sessions are also appropriate for people with diabetes. Come as needed for accountability, support, motivation, education, and for community by connecting with others on the same journey!

Details here.

Trade in your rolls for something sportier

The Health Department works with LiveWell NKY in its movement toward generating avenues for better health.

LiveWell NKY is a movement of community-wide initiatives that promotes better health through initiatives such as the establishment of walking/running paths, yoga classes, exercise classes, Silver Sneaker classes for senior citizens, and other physical activity opportunities.

Here’s how to get involved.

