The Sunday Morning Club’s 37th Annual Free Christmas Celebration and Dinner was a big success — again

Staff report

Hundreds of Tri-State families gathered at the 37th Annual Free Christmas Celebration and dinner at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center sponsored by the Sunday Morning Club.

The celebration this year honored two longtime and legendary event volunteers who passed away earlier this year — Dennis “Smokey” Hatfield, 84, a retired Covington Police detective and community volunteer, and Pat Iasillo, 79, a longtime executive with Remke Markets. Both spent years helping organize the local dinner.

Festivities kicked off with two volunteers dressed as Christmas trees, balloon-making clowns, a live Owl, and lots of colorfully-dressed “mascots” — and, of course, Santa Claus was in attendance.

The Parish Kitchen also offered a Christmas Day Dinner meal in conjuction with The Sunday Morning Club.

The Club relies on over 400 volunteers to serve free meals to 1,500 people. Dinner included ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, cookies and cake.

For over two decades, McHale’s Events and Catering has been the culinary mastermind behind the Christmas Day Dinner, offering a full holiday meal complete with drinks and dessert.

Attendees received gifts, including toys for children.

Sunday Morning Club is a 501-c-3 nonprofit organization foundation in 1937. It has supported numerous charities, including the annual Free Christmas Celebration and dinner.