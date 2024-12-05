‘Tis the time for Santa at the Life Learning Center — get your photo taken, family activities

Join Life Learning Center (LLC) for Photos with Santa this holiday season.

LLC is excited to host two festive events designed to bring joy to our community, especially LLC program candidates and members.

These events are free and open to the public, offering Christmas-themed, family-friendly fun for everyone. So, join this non-profit organization in their quest to bring the magic of the holiday season to a community near and dear to their hearts.

Event Details:

Saturday, December 7th

9 a.m.–Noon

Enjoy a meet-and-greet and photos with Santa, plus warm up with hot cocoa and Christmas-themed treats. Participants can also benefit from the St. Vincent DePaul Coat Drive, ensuring everyone stays warm this winter.

Saturday, December 14th

11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Along with photos with Santa, enjoy Christmas crafts, games, prizes, and a toy giveaway (first come, first serve). There’s fun entertainment for all ages — and maybe even a surprise visit from a green holiday guest.

Located at 20 West 18th St., LLC elieves everyone deserves the opportunity to choose what they want to be. Through their life skills curriculum, career readiness programming and placement, and dedicated care resources, the organization helps people discover their own remarkable resilience and become success stories.

The organization also serves as a focal point of resources for community-based support necessary to live a life of purpose and intention.

This event is another example of how LLC and its network of partners are dedicated to creating a welcoming environment for educational and fun sober social activities–and in this instance, one that the whole family can enjoy!