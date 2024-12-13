Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky to build new $922 million paint facility at Georgetown plant

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky has announced a $922 million investment to build a new advanced paint facility at the Georgetown plant, the largest dollar investment for the Commonwealth this year.

The facility will be designed to improve operational efficiencies, reduce environmental impacts and enhance the quality of vehicle finishes.

“Kentucky and Toyota have formed a winning partnership over the past 40 years that has been transformational for families throughout the Commonwealth, and this latest investment builds on that tradition of success,” said Gov. Beshear. “Thank you to the leaders at Toyota for once again investing in Kentucky and our incredible workforce.”

Scheduled to open in 2027, the facility will add 1 million square feet of capacity while decreasing carbon emissions by 30% and water usage by 1.5 million gallons per year. The project directly supports Toyota’s goal of zero carbon emissions by 2050. The initiative also builds on the company’s latest paint technology advancements to offer more vibrant and diverse color options.

The news follows a $1.3 billion investment announced earlier this year at the Georgetown site to bring assembly of an all-new, three-row battery electric SUV to the U.S. market in 2026. Toyota’s investment in Kentucky has reached more than $11 billion since the company broke ground here in 1986, reaffirming the auto maker’s commitment to the commonwealth.

“Not only will our customers get the dynamic and stylish exterior finishes they love, but Toyota’s commitment to advanced paint technologies goes beyond aesthetics as a leader in environmentally responsible manufacturing,” said Kerry Creech, president of Toyota Kentucky. “This year alone more than $2 billion is being reinvested in our plant and further supports Toyota’s promise of long-term job security for our team members.”

This investment adds to the Georgetown operation’s history of groundbreaking technology and production. In 2006, TMMK was Toyota’s first plant in the United States to manufacture hybrid electric vehicles and later was selected to assemble fuel cell modules for use in hydrogen-powered, heavy-duty commercial trucks. The plant also plays a critical role in Toyota’s global electrification strategy, with an aggressive goal to offer electric or hybrid versions of every vehicle model by 2025.

TMMK is Toyota’s largest production facility globally and currently employs approximately 10,000 team members. Opened in 1988, more than 12 million vehicles have rolled off TMMK’s assembly lines, including the Camry, America’s best-selling sedan. Current production capacity is approximately 550,000 vehicles and 600,000 engines annually, with more than 350 suppliers nationwide – including over 100 in Kentucky.

Since 2020, Toyota has announced new investments of more than $20 billion into its U.S. manufacturing operations to support electrification efforts. Increasing BEV production in the U.S. advances Toyota’s portfolio approach to electrification.

Toyota is also committed to investing in its operational communities, primarily focusing on education and workforce development. Since making Kentucky home nearly four decades ago, more than $154 million in local donations continue to make sizeable impacts in the Bluegrass State.

Governor’s Office