Turfway wraps Holiday meet that saw strong returns for bettors; Corrales, Maker, Resolute Racing capture titles

Turfway Park Racing and Gaming concluded its Holiday Meet Saturday with jockey Gerardo Corrales clinching his sixth leading riding title, trainer Mike Maker securing his 23rd training crown and Resolute Racing earning their first leading owner title at Turfway Park.

Corrales added another title to his impressive resume, finishing with 14 wins and earnings of $599,134 in purses. The veteran rider, represented by Cliff Collier, previously topped the Holiday Meet standings from 2020-22 and the Winter/Spring Meet in 2021-22. Corrales was followed in the standings by Fernando De La Cruz, Luan Machado and Irving Moncada, each finishing with 11 victories.

Maker’s barn delivered yet another dominant performance, posting seven wins – one more than Larry Rivelli – with total purse earnings of $564,753. Trainers Steve Asmussen, Brad Cox, John Ennis and Brendan Walsh tied for third with four wins apiece.

John Stewart’s Resolute Racing was part of a six-way tie for leading owner with two wins but topped the group in earnings with $199,253, narrowly edging Godolphin ($169,894). Also finishing with two wins were Two Hearts Farm, Tom Lambro, Bubba Rodgers, Ricky Short, and the partnership of Down the Stretch Racing, Craftyhorse Racing, Homer Schafer, and Robert Sulzberger Jr.

The Holiday Meet delivered strong returns for horseplayers, with the average 50-cent Pick 5 paying a remarkable $32,219, showcasing the sizable wagering pools available on a nightly basis. Additionally, the average $2 win mutuel returned an impressive $18.37.

Live racing resumes Wednesday at Turfway Park for the start of the Winter/Spring Meet.

The New Year’s Day program will have a special 1 p.m. first post, followed by Thursday-Saturday evening cards starting at 5:55 p.m.

