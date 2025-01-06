2025 Official Kentucky Visitor’s Guide now available free; here’s what in it about NKY

Staff report

The 2025 Official Kentucky Visitor’s Guide, the official visitor’s guide for travel across our New Kentucky Home, serves as the state’s primary tourism advertising and promotional piece. It is now available free online.





“With back-to-back record-breaking years for our $13.8 billion tourism industry, we are showing visitors from all over the globe how special our New Kentucky Home is,” said Gov. Beshear. “Kentucky has something for every traveler, and the new Visitor’s Guide is an excellent tool for connecting folks with all the different experiences across the Commonwealth.”



Resources in the guide include everything a traveler needs to plan a trip in Kentucky, whether exploring regionally or by topic of interest. Readers can also find regional itineraries, travel tips and a variety of other helpful information for touring the Commonwealth.

Cover art features a collection of Kentucky souvenirs. The center of the guide folds out into a regional map and highlights our New Kentucky Home as the premier destination to live, work and play.



“The 2025 Official Kentucky Visitor’s Guide is your gateway to experiencing the very best of the commonwealth,” said Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Lindy Casebier. “Whether you’re a Kentuckian exploring your own backyard, a visitor from across the nation, or traveling internationally, this guide highlights Kentucky’s treasures — from outdoor adventures and rich history to art, culture, horse country and world-famous bourbon. We look forward to another banner year for tourism in 2025 and encourage everyone to pick up the new guide to start planning their next unforgettable journey.”





“Our 2025 Visitor’s Guide is full of inspiration for planning a Kentucky visit tailored to your interests, and includes all the tips and tools you’ll need,” said Kentucky Department of Tourism Commissioner Mike Mangeot. “With more visitors than ever before coming to Kentucky, we look forward to welcoming travelers from all over to experience our unique attractions and unmatched hospitality in 2025.”



Visitors and Kentuckians alike are encouraged to share their unique Kentucky adventures on social media with #NewKyHome. Those who use #NewKyHome will have a chance to win a two-night stay at a Kentucky State Park. This incentive will take place until April 2025, with the Governor announcing a winner once a month during one of his Team Kentucky Updates.

Kentucky’s impressive economic growth is a direct reflection of the Beshear administration’s continued investments in the tourism industry.



To capitalize on Kentucky’s historic economic momentum and record-breaking tourism success, Gov. Beshear recently announced New Kentucky Home, a strategic initiative to further drive economic investment, attract and retain talent, and increase tourism across the Commonwealth.



The new Official Visitor’s Guides, produced by the Department of Tourism, are free and are available at Kentucky welcome centers across the Commonwealth.

An interactive, digital copy of the guide is also available at KentuckyTourism.com.