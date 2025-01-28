28 new artists admitted into prestigious Kentucky Crafted program, including two Northern Kentuckians

Staff report

Twenty-eight new artists, including two from NKY, have been admitted into the prestigious Kentucky Crafted program, an initiative that supports visual and craft artists with business training, networking, exhibitions and promotional opportunities to help grow their creative enterprises.

Kentucky Crafted provides artists with access to workshops and professional development opportunities aimed at enhancing marketing and business skills. In addition, the program offers participants the chance to showcase their work at one of the state’s most highly anticipated events: the Kentucky Crafted Market.

The annual market will be held March 7-9, 2025, at the Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena and will feature the finest in Kentucky visual art and craft.

This year’s new members include painters, photographers, woodworkers and ceramicists from 11 counties across the state.

“The Kentucky Crafted application process is rigorous and demanding,” said Kentucky Arts Council Executive Director Chris Cathers. “The application opens in the spring, and artists bring their work to Frankfort for a juried review in the fall. Those who are accepted then undergo professional development and marketing training before the Kentucky Crafted Market in March.”

Artists who have been juried into the Kentucky Crafted program in the most recent panel review, listed by name, discipline, and county, are:

• Pat Buckley, painting, Madison County;

• Bill Cole, photography, Fayette County;

• John Cowgill, glass, Jefferson County;

• James Ellenberger, 2D mixed-media, Madison County;

• Sheila Fox, 2D mixed-media, Jefferson County;

• Jeanne Freibert, 2D mixed-media, Jefferson County;

• Sam Greenwell, sculpture, Fayette County;

• Kara Hill and Andrew McDonald, wood, Fayette County;

• Karen Hudson, painting, Fayette County;

• Duane Keaton, 2D mixed-media, Scott County;

• David Larson, wood and furniture, Fayette County;

• Frank Leake, 2D mixed-media, Fayette County;

• Marti Luken, ceramics, Campbell County;

• Christian Mansfield, photography, Laurel County;

• Molly Marek, ceramics, Lee County;

• Stan and Darcy Marohn, wood and glass, McCreary County;

• Vini Moura, painting, Fayette County;

• Dana Muhammad, painting, Jefferson County;

• Linda Raddatz, painting, Jefferson County;

• Lesley Rahner, jewelry, Jefferson County;

• Kathy Reynolds, 2D mixed-media, Jefferson County;

• April Schweiss, painting, Whitley County;

• Jennifer Smyth, natural/organic, Fayette County;

• Wendy Tallis, baskets, Marshall County;

• Lindsey Ward, 2D mixed-media, Boone County;

• Laura Weis, photography, Jefferson County; and

• Mabel Zaglul, painting, Fayette County.

These new artists join an accomplished group of Kentucky creatives who contribute to the state’s vibrant arts community.

Kentucky’s arts industry contributes to the Commonwealth’s robust tourism industry, which builds on the New Kentucky Home initiative, a strategic initiative to further drive economic investment, attract and retain talent and increase tourism across the Commonwealth.

Last year, the Governor announced that 2023 was the best year on record for tourism, with $13.8 billion in economic impact and 95,222 jobs. This followed a record-breaking 2022, when he announced that tourism had generated more than $12.9 billion in economic impact and secured 91,668 jobs in Kentucky that year.