A review of the projects that shaped Covington in 2024, a year of change and progress for the city

Proving yet again that life in Covington is never static and local government moves simultaneously along myriad paths to improve the city’s physical environment, intellectual capacity, and economic opportunity, the year just ended in The Cov was full of energy and excitement.

In other words, change and progress.

Covington’s biggest project – the 23-acre former IRS site – started to take shape over the year, what with a whole lot of dirt being moved and roads and utilities being installed and an array of development agreements signaling the coming construction of houses, condos, retail shops, offices, and more.

Meanwhile, the City took an unusual legal route to preserve the historic home of arguably its most famous native son — a one-year-in analysis showed how the Texas Turnaround lived up to its billing — Covington got a new dog park — a new piece of public art created a popular photo op on the river — and small businesses again felt the City’s love.

Money magazine selected Covington as one of the “50 Best Places to Live in the U.S.” –which is a far cry from being recognized as one of the most blighted/distressed cities in the country, which happened in the early ‘80s.

Within the confines of 20 West Pike (the City’s current home), 2025 opens with a new mayor and the beginning of a transition to a new form of government.

“Sometimes things turn on a dime and sometimes it’s a long, strategic route, but year in and year out we have made steady progress on and taken some bold moves toward strengthening Covington’s economy, elevating its capacity, modernizing its government, and improving the outlook for our families,” said Joe Meyer, who has just left office after eight years as Covington’s mayor. “It’s an exciting time to live in, work in, and visit The Cov, and I’m walking away proud of how far we’ve come.”

Below, in summary form, is the City’s annual year-in-review release that highlights some of what happened in 2024 to strengthen Covington’s economy and opportunities for residents. (Note this report only hints at the stellar service delivered day-in, day-out by City employees who patrol streets, put out fires, plow snow and fix potholes, help businesses create jobs, help the vulnerable find places to live, create recreational opportunities, and protect the health and safety of residents by keeping neighboring buildings and properties up to code):

Economic Development

FILLING IN 23 ACRES: Like a painter dabbing in colors, Covington in 2024 began filling in parts of its 23-acre blank canvass located a block south of the Ohio River. The year saw huge steps in the transformation of the closed IRS tax-processing campus from a fenced-off “island” into the Covington Central Riverfront mixed-use neighborhood fully integrated into the seemingly disparate areas around it. The year started with talk of the “$5 billion mile” … Frankfort officials made a stunning announcement touting the site as the future home of a law school AND a medical school … Drees Homes announced plans for 16 townhomes … Silverman and Company announced a $67.2 million mixed-use project … the feds gave a $16.3 million vote of confidence … the City issued more requests for proposals … drones and fireworks highlighted a quasi “topping out ceremony” in October for a significant advance in building of the public infrastructure … and a third development agreement with Covington Pointe calls for two three-story mixed-use buildings and 10 single-family homes.

THE WORLD CHECKS IN: Meanwhile, a social media channel’s 12-minute YouTube video outlining the City’s vision for the transformation of that 23-acre site brought vast attention from around the world. The channel is followed by people focused on traffic engineering, urban planning, and city design. Oh, and those 216K views and 500 comments mentioned by the City’s release? Those numbers have blossomed to nearly 465K and 800 comments (and growing). That’s a LOT of international attention.

SMALL BUSINESS HELP: The City continued using its award-winning Small Business Program to help fledgling businesses with first-year rent and façade improvements of commercial buildings. In 2024, 23 incentives were awarded, with 12 for rent, 10 for exterior work, and one specifically for helping restore a historic lighted sign. The awards were announced during three rounds across two fiscal years, which can be seen at February incentives, May incentives, and August incentives.

STILL KEEPING IT REAL: In May the City again gave out Authenti-CITY awards to businesses, places, events, people and organizations that “keep it real” in The Cov. The winners: Rosie’s Tavern, a drinking spot dating to 1896 … The Roost – Latonia, a combination coffee shop, thrift and antique store that serves as a community gathering place … the Lowrider Car Show at OLLA Taqueria Gutierrez, a festival celebrating unique and colorful cars, Mexican food, and music … The ATM Confessional at Herb & Thelma’s Tavern, a burger and bar in Lewisburg where cash is king … and the Ruggedly Handsome Toilet Paper Guy, a quirky TP dispenser at Left Bank Coffeehouse.

HISTORIC EXCELLENCE: Also in May, the Covington Preservation Excellence Award Program honored rehab projects that highlighted the City’s historic fabric. The winners: Covert Design & Build for the renovation of 318 Berry St. … Christine Wesdorp for the renovation of 330 Pike St. … the vR Group for North by Hotel Covington … Lesley and Victor Hugo for the renovation of Junipers Gin Bar, 409 W. 6th St. … and Rob Detzel for The Futuro House, 224 Wright St.

‘THE MOMENTUM CONTINUES’: In April, the Economic Development Department again published a year-end report that summed up accomplishments in 2023. Among the numbers: 969 new and retained jobs; $55.9 million leveraged in private investments; and 22 City-organized ribbon cuttings. Demographic trends from 2017 to 2023 included a 46.9% increase in education attainment, a 58.8% increase in median household income, and a 14.3% decrease in poverty rate.

TOURIST ATTRACTIONS: Navigating Covington became a lot easier in 2024, with new parking signs erected by Covington Motor Vehicle Parking Authority and new interactive kiosks and wayfinding signs through a partnership with Southbank Partners. The year also saw the installation of the planned 12-foot-tall Love The Cov photo-op sculpture on the riverfront commissioned by Southbank regional partners.

Infrastructure

FEWER ACCIDENTS: A plan to increase safety on the Brent Spence Bridge with a funky entrance alignment called “the Texas Turnaround” did exactly that: Increase safety. An analysis of Kentucky State Police crash data by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in March showed that in the first year of operation of the new U-shaped collector ramp, crashes fell 41.6 percent from the previous year and 42.5 percent from the previous eight-year average.

CALMING TRAFFIC: Two incremental steps were taken in late 2024 toward moving the Ky. 17 highway corridor from Scott and Greenup streets to Madison Avenue nearby. The first step was an MOA (memorandum of agreement) with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet regarding funding. The second step was a contract with Riegler Blacktop for resurfacing and re-striping of Scott and Greenup. The project also includes signal improvements and resurfacing part of Madison Avenue. It’s part of a plan to increase safety in a residential area between 12th and 20th streets, and the conversion is scheduled to be complete in 2025.

MORE INVITING: More progress was made on streetscape projects for three blocks of Madison Avenue and three blocks of Seventh Street. By upgrading public infrastructure, the City aims to brighten the “look” and “feel” of the area to encourage private investment.

NEW VISION FOR 4th STREET: The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced in August that it had signed a contract with Riegler Blacktop to resurface River Road and Pike Street. The work will eventually include reducing the number of lanes on Fourth Street, including adding a bike lane. The City is aiding KYTC in realization of the “Complete Streets” plan by realigning the northside street curb and adding widened sidewalks, street trees, and greenspace that will front new residences in the CCR neighborhood. The street right now feels like a chasm dividing the city. It will be less so when this change is finished.

SMOOTHER DRIVING: As part of the never-ending and constantly expanding mission of keeping streets in shape, the City resurfaced all or part of 32 streets as part of the annual resurfacing contract. This contract was split into two pieces with work done by both Riegler Blacktop and Easton Asphalt.

NEW HOME: Ground was broken in late October on a new home for local government operations in the 600 block of Scott Boulevard. City Hall’s current home in a converted department store is its fifth location in 54 years and is not set up for government operations. The new building was designed by Brandstetter Carroll and Elevar Design Group. It will be built by Pepper Construction, and J.S. Held is operating as the City’s agent. Here is a short video of the first shovels of dirt. The new building will greatly increase the efficiency of staff.

BACKCOUNTRY TRAILS: The trail system in Covington’s Devou Park got even longer in 2024, thanks to the efforts, generosity, and vision of groups like CORA (the Cincinnati Off-Road Alliance), the Devou Park Trails Collective, Dirt Artisans Trail Building Co., DPAC (the Devou Park Advisory Committee), and the R.C. Durr Foundation.

CHANNELING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION: As part of ongoing efforts to better drain water runoff during torrential rains, the City engaged VS Engineering to plan a separate storm sewer to address the long-standing concerns about street and basement flooding in the 36th and Park area in Latonia.

Neighborhoods/families

SOCCER AND DOGS: Spring will see a formal grand opening of the renovated Austinburg Park (formerly 15th & Eastern). The extensive makeover was essentially completed this past year and includes new sidewalks, repaved basketball courts with new goals and lines, a driveway and parking facility, new playground equipment, a seating area for the FC Cincinnati soccer mini pitch, a new shelter house, an informational kiosk, and a dog park.

AIRBNB BALANCING ACT: The City spent 2023 creating a licensing structure designed to rein in “the wild wild west” proliferation of short-term rentals. As the second part of that effort, in 2024 it streamlined the process for law-abiding property owners to obtain a license to rent out their house for overnight stays. The goal is to protect the character of neighborhoods and the availability of housing while also preserving the rights of property owners to use their property as they wish.

CANNABIS: A business that wins a state license to open a medical cannabis operation – whether growing, manufacturing, or selling the product – will be allowed to operate in Covington, provided it meets the City’s zoning code and other local rules. That’s according to a vote of the Covington Board of Commissioners in August. However, by year’s end no Covington business had emerged from the state’s lottery system with a license in the city.

BRINGING IDEAS TO LIFE: Recognizing that neighborhood groups want to improve their surroundings but often lack money, the City gave funding to seven such groups for projects ranging from irrigation to a community garden equipment to beautification. Since the program was created in 2019, the City has awarded nearly $200,000 for 44 projects in nearly every neighborhood of Covington, as shown by this neighborhood grant map published before the latest round.

KINGDOM OF FUN: Every year, Covington Parks & Rec tries to outdo itself with new programs, events, offerings, and locations. In 2024, it again offered a mix of new and old, as shown in its Parks & Rec program guide. Stay tuned to see what 2025 brings.

FINANCIALLY PRUDENT: With Goebel Pool sitting almost directly in the path of the pending Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project, the City elected this year not to make the substantial, expensive repairs that would have been needed to keep Goebel open just one more swim season. But with two other swim facilities remaining open and free to Covington residents, thousands of youth headed to Randolph Pool and the Latonia Water Park/Splash Pad to cool off this summer, even as City officials began the long conversation over Goebel’s replacement.

Public safety

HELPING FIREFIGHTERS HELP YOU: The Fire Department started an online Community Connect program to save time during emergencies and asked residents to fill in information that would speed response in the event of an emergency.

STRONG TIES: The Police Department elevated its community liaison unit as it invested precious resources to improving an already strong relationship with the people it protects.

CLOSED LANDFILL: Out of an abundance of caution, neighbors of a landfill closed in 1986 received monitors designed to alert property owners to any elevated levels of methane and carbon monoxide.

Miscellaneous

CLEAN BOOKS: Strengthened procedures in the Finance Department paid off when independent auditors gave the City its first “clean” audit since 1996.

BENDING THE WHITE HOUSE’S EARS: Mayor Joe Meyer advocated for Covington to high-ranking federal officials when he was invited to the White House in February. Among those officials? U.S. Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg.

GOING TO COURT: The City filed legal action against Duke Energy to settle a dispute over an outdated franchise agreement. The case is ongoing.

PRESERVING HISTORY: The City moved to begin stabilizing the historic childhood home of renowned artist Frank Duveneck after being granted conservator status by Kenton Circuit Court. It appeared to be the first use of a new legal tool. But the City’s “control” of the dilapidated property is only temporary.

Awards

TOP 50: Money magazine selected Covington as one of the “50 Best Places to Live in the U.S.”

OUR COPS ROCK: The Police Department was named “Public Safety Department of the Year” by Kentucky Women’s Law Enforcement Network.

SILVER & GOLD: The Economic Development Department won five awards from the International Economic Development Council.

TRADING UP: The Covington Academy of Heritage Trades received awards from the Cincinnati Preservation Association and the Kentucky Heritage Council.

PERFECT SCORE, AGAIN: Covington earned 100 out of 100 points for the third year in a row on an index created by the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ advocacy group to measure how inclusive Covington’s laws, policies, and services are for workers and residents who are in that community.

THE CLERKIEST CLERK: City Clerk Susan Ellis was named Clerk of the Year.

Personnel

NEW LEADERSHIP I: Covington voters elected City Commissioner/Mayor Pro Tem Ron Washington as mayor to replace the departing Joe Meyer and picked four City Commissioners: incumbents Shannon Smith and Tim Downing and newcomers James Toebbe and Tim Acri. (Sitting Commissioner Steve Hayden did not run for re-election.) Voters also decided to change from the City Manager form of government to the Mayor-Council form, effective in two years. At year’s end, the City was seeking members for a transition committee.

NEW LEADERSHIP II: Deputy Fire Chief Corey Deye was selected as fire chief to replace the retiring Mark Pierce, elevating Assistant Chief of Training Jimmy Adams to Deye’s old position … Greg Stacy was promoted to Parks & Recreation manager … John Sadosky was hired as assistant director of Economic Development … Frank Schultz was named City Solicitor … and Finance hired two people who report to Director Steve Webb: Georgii “Yuri” Zhirkin as controller and Brandy Ott as budget director.

