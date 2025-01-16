A surprise! WWII Japanese grenade discovered in BCM collections, but found safe to exhibit

An unexpected discovery at Behringer-Crawford Museum’s collection facility turned into a moment of intrigue and historical reflection this week. A WWII-era Japanese grenade was found by a Collections Associate while researching artifacts to display during the museum’s upcoming 75th anniversary celebration in 2025.

The grenade, discovered during routine preparations for the museum’s spring exhibits, prompted a swift response to ensure the safety of staff and visitors. Covington Fire and Police Departments were called to the scene to assess the item, and experts determined that the grenade was inert and posed no danger.

“We take the safety of our staff, visitors, and community very seriously,” said Laurie Risch, Executive Director at Behringer-Crawford Museum. “After it was cleared by authorities, we’re pleased to confirm that this fascinating piece of history is safe and will be available for display in future exhibits.”

The grenade’s discovery comes as the museum prepares to celebrate its 75th anniversary on July 5. This milestone year will highlight BCM’s transformation from a small community museum to a vibrant cultural hub for Northern Kentucky.

Plans are underway to reimagine exhibits and showcase the museum’s journey through the decades.

Behringer-Crawford Museum is located at 1600 Montague Road in Devou Park, Covington. For more information about the museum’s 75th anniversary plans, email info@bcmuseum.org, visit www.bcmuseum.org or call (859) 491-4003.

Behringer-Crawford Museum is supported in part by our members, the City of Covington,

Kenton County Fiscal Court, ArtsWave, Kentucky Arts Council, the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame, and The Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation.