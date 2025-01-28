Applications are open for Newport’s second Citizens Academy; apply by February 3

Applications are being accepted for Newport’s Second Citizens Academy to be held Thursday evenings February 20–April 10. – Deadline to apply is February 3.

The City of Newport Citizens Academy is an eight (8) week program designed to improve citizens’ education and increase engagement in the day-to-day operations of Local Government through a presentation by each department and division.

Participants will learn first-hand how city tax dollars are budgeted and expensed for City Services and allow citizens to learn about Newport’s 3.5 square miles and its residents.

Sign up for this “hands-on” opportunity to learn more about the city’s diverse services.



The classes will be held on Thursday evenings, once a week, over an eight-week period. They run from 6-8:30 p.m.

Food and drinks will be provided.

Applicants must be eighteen (18) years old and have no felony charges.



The program’s dates and topics will be:

February 20: City of Newport Local Government

February 27: Finance Department

March 6: Police Department

March 13: Fire Department

March 20: Planning & Development and Code Enforcement Departments

March 27: Community Services, Parks & Recreation

April 3: Economic Development and Historic Preservation

April 10: Graduation



Applications are available at newportky.gov – Search: Citizens Academy.

Apply by February 3.

City of Newport