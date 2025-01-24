Art Lander’s Outdoors: Louisville-area Fishing in Neighborhoods lakes stocked with rainbow trout

Editor’s Note: This is the final article in a three-part series on Fishing In Neighborhoods lakes in Kentucky’s major metropolitan areas stocked with rainbow trout.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) created the Fishing in Neighborhoods (FINs) program in 2006 to provide anglers with quality fishing opportunities close to cities of all sizes throughout the state.

The program currently includes 45 lakes statewide, most of which are stocked with rainbow trout during cool water months. At all FINs lakes the rainbow trout daily creel limit is 5 per day, with no culling allowed.

These small lakes are intensely managed, regularly stocked with channel catfish and rainbow trout. Sunfish (bluegill and/or redear sunfish) and largemouth bass populations are regularly sampled to ensure natural reproduction is meeting the needs of anglers. The lakes receive supplemental stockings if needed.

In FINs lakes the use of shad for bait is prohibited and any grass caught must be released.

The FINs program is a cooperative agreement between KDFWR and city/county municipalities. All 45​ lakes in the FINs program have a standard set of regulations that are a more restrictive than the statewide regulations to help spread the fish harvest out over a longer period of time.​

Four Metropolitan Louisville lakes stocked with rainbow trout:

Below are four FINs lakes stocked with rainbow trout in Jefferson County. There are no FINs lakes in the adjoining counties of Oldham, Shelby, Spencer or Bullitt:

• Cherokee Park Lake is a 4.3-acre lake in Jefferson County, west of St. Matthews, off I-64. Take exit 8 to Grinstead Drive, then left on Lexington Road.

In 2025 750 rainbow trout will be stocked in October, February and March.

The lake is open year-round with limited hours, bank access only.

• Tom Wallace Park Lake is a 4.7-acre lake in Jefferson Memorial Forest, in southern Jefferson County. From the Gene Synder Parkway (I-265), turn left on New Cut Road (Ky-1865), then left on Manslick Road and right on Mitchell Hill Road.

In 2025 1,500 rainbow trout will be stocked in October, February and March.

There is a fishing pier and bank access. The lake is open year-round with limited hours.

For detailed information on Jefferson Memorial Forest, click here: http://www.memorialforest.com

• William F. Miles Angler Lake is a 4.0-acre lake in eastern Jefferson County. From I-265 turn east onto US-60 (Shelbyville Road), travel two miles, then turn south on Miles Park Road into the park.

In 2025 750 rainbow trout will be stocked in October, February and March.

There is bank access and the lake is open year-round with limited hours.

• Waverly Park Lake is a 4.4-acre lake in southwestern Jefferson County. Take the Watterson Expressway to Dixie Highway, turn south, then left on Ky-1931 and right on Arnoldtown Road.

In 2025 1,500 rainbow trout will be stocked in October, February and March.

There is a fishing pier and bank access. The lake is open year-round with limited hours. Boating is allowed, but no gas motors.