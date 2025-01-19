BCM’s Jan. 28 NKY History Hour to explore impact of region’s women on the home front during Civil War

When war called the men of Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati to the frontlines, it was women who kept their communities running. They stepped into critical roles, serving as nurses, volunteers and writers, while also maintaining farms, businesses and homes.

Women worked in munitions factories, hosted charitable events like the Great Western Sanitary Fair and grew crops to feed soldiers. These remarkable contributions were pivotal to sustaining the Union’s efforts during the Civil War.

Join historian Paul Tenkotte on Tuesday, January 28 at 6:30 p.m. for an inspiring NKY History Hour presentation, “Reviving Lost Voices: Women in Civil War Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky.” This engaging virtual program, presented by Behringer-Crawford Museum, will explore the courage, resilience and ingenuity of these often-overlooked figures who shaped our region’s history.

Register and participate in the free virtual presentation by Behringer-Crawford Museum online.

After registration, information on connecting to the Zoom session will be sent. The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page. All recordings of past episodes can be viewed at www.bcmuseum.org.

Paul A. Tenkotte, PhD is a Professor of History at Northern Kentucky University and a prolific author and historian. He has published 16 books, contributed chapters and essays to 13 more, and written or edited over 600 articles and book reviews across various publications.

Dr. Tenkotte has also appeared in 23 television documentaries, including his 2018 national PBS debut, Ten That Changed America: Engineering Marvels.

In 2022, he published The United States Since 1865: Information Literacy and Critical Thinking, a textbook with Kendall Hunt. Dr. Tenkotte is also the editor of the weekly Our Rich History column for the Northern Kentucky Tribune, an online publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism.

Beyond academia, Dr. Tenkotte leads ORVILLE (Ohio River Valley Innovation Library and Learning Enrichment), a non-profit regional initiative of the Kenton County Public Library. He also serves on the Board of Ohio River Way and chairs its History and Heritage Committee.

NKY History Hour programs occur every other Tuesday evening from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and are free to the public. To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought-provoking programs for free, join BCM.

