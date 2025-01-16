January 16, 2025
Home » Sports » Brossart basketball teams in position to sweep 10th Region All “A” Classic boys, girls championships

Brossart basketball teams in position to sweep 10th Region All “A” Classic boys, girls championships


By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter

Brossart has a chance to sweep the 10th Region All “A” Classic basketball championships for the ninth time in tournament history Thursday when the boys and girls teams play in back-to-back title games at Robertson County.

The Brossart girls team rolled to a 63-19 semifinal win over Augusta on Wednesday, one day after the boys team got past Augusta, 73-68, in their semifinal showdown. The Mustangs’ opponents in the region finals will be the Paris boys at 6 p.m. and the Bracken County girls at 7:30 p.m.

Beechwood guard Carson Blackburn takes the ball to the basket against Holy Cross. (Photo by Bob Jackson)

Walton-Verona advanced to the boys 8th Region final with a 63-41 win over Eminence on Wednesday. Senior forward Aaron Gutman scored 34 points for the Bearcats, who will take on tournament host Owen County in the championship game at 7 p.m. Friday.

In 9th Region boys quarterfinal games on Wednesday, Beechwood got past Holy Cross, 50-41, and Newport Central Catholic knocked off Heritage Academy, 75-36. The winners will meet in a semifinal game at 7:45 p.m. Friday at Dayton High School.

In the early game, Beechwood shot 48.7 percent (19 of 39) from the field and made 5 of 11 3-point attempts while Holy Cross shot 28.8 percent (15 of 52) and connected on 5 of 23 treys. Beechwood senior guard Jack Sullivan nearly posted a double-double in the victory with 12 points and nine rebounds.

The other 9th Region boys semifinal game on Friday will be Newport vs. Ludlow at 6 p.m.. Last year, Newport won region and state championships in the small-school playoffs.

Boys All “A” Classic region basketball games

10TH REGION AT ROBERTSON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL
Thursday
Championship game: Brossart vs. Paris, 6 p.m.

9TH REGION BOYS AT DAYTON HIGH SCHOOL
Friday
Newport vs. Ludlow, 6 p.m.
Beechwood vs. Newport Central Catholic, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday
Championship game, 7 p.m.

8TH REGION AT OWEN COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL
Friday
Championship game: Walton-Verona vs. Owen County 7 p.m.

Girls All “A” Classic region basketball games

10TH REGION AT ROBERTSON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL 
Thursday 
Championship game: Brossart vs. Bracken County, 7:30 p.m.

8TH REGION AT OWEN COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL
Thursday
Williamstown vs. Eminence, 6 p.m.
Walton-Verona vs. Owen County, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Championship game, 7 p.m.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *