Brossart basketball teams in position to sweep 10th Region All “A” Classic boys, girls championships

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Brossart has a chance to sweep the 10th Region All “A” Classic basketball championships for the ninth time in tournament history Thursday when the boys and girls teams play in back-to-back title games at Robertson County.

The Brossart girls team rolled to a 63-19 semifinal win over Augusta on Wednesday, one day after the boys team got past Augusta, 73-68, in their semifinal showdown. The Mustangs’ opponents in the region finals will be the Paris boys at 6 p.m. and the Bracken County girls at 7:30 p.m.

Walton-Verona advanced to the boys 8th Region final with a 63-41 win over Eminence on Wednesday. Senior forward Aaron Gutman scored 34 points for the Bearcats, who will take on tournament host Owen County in the championship game at 7 p.m. Friday.

In 9th Region boys quarterfinal games on Wednesday, Beechwood got past Holy Cross, 50-41, and Newport Central Catholic knocked off Heritage Academy, 75-36. The winners will meet in a semifinal game at 7:45 p.m. Friday at Dayton High School.

In the early game, Beechwood shot 48.7 percent (19 of 39) from the field and made 5 of 11 3-point attempts while Holy Cross shot 28.8 percent (15 of 52) and connected on 5 of 23 treys. Beechwood senior guard Jack Sullivan nearly posted a double-double in the victory with 12 points and nine rebounds.

The other 9th Region boys semifinal game on Friday will be Newport vs. Ludlow at 6 p.m.. Last year, Newport won region and state championships in the small-school playoffs.

Boys All “A” Classic region basketball games

10TH REGION AT ROBERTSON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday

Championship game: Brossart vs. Paris, 6 p.m.

9TH REGION BOYS AT DAYTON HIGH SCHOOL

Friday

Newport vs. Ludlow, 6 p.m.

Beechwood vs. Newport Central Catholic, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

8TH REGION AT OWEN COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Friday

Championship game: Walton-Verona vs. Owen County 7 p.m.

Girls All “A” Classic region basketball games

10TH REGION AT ROBERTSON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday

Championship game: Brossart vs. Bracken County, 7:30 p.m.

8TH REGION AT OWEN COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday

Williamstown vs. Eminence, 6 p.m.

Walton-Verona vs. Owen County, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.