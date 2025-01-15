Brossart battles to the end in 10th Region All “A” Classic boys basketball semifinal win over Augusta

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Without any seniors on the roster last season, the Brossart boys basketball team lost 24 straight games over the last three months and finished with a disappointing 3-26 record.

Brossart’s returning players showed how much they’ve matured and improved Tuesday when they battled to the end to beat Augusta, 73-68, in the semifinals of the 10th Region All “A” Classic at Robertson County High School.

Eight players scored for the Mustangs, who saw double-digit leads slip away in both the second and third quarters and still managed to come away with the victory.

They will take an 8-5 record into the region championship game against Paris (8-8) at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Brossart made five 3-point shots in the first half. Three of them came during an 18-0 run that put the Mustangs ahead 32-16 in the second quarter. But Augusta finished the period with an 8-1 spurt that trimmed the halftime margin to 33-24.

In the third quarter, Brossart senior Dom Hadden scored 10 points to lead his team to a 47-37 lead. Once again, Augusta responded in the closing minutes with a 7-0 run that made it 47-44 going into the final period.

When Augusta pulled to within 54-52, the Mustangs answered with a 10-4 run that gave them a 64-56 lead with less than two minutes remaining. They clinched the win by making 9 of 12 free throws in the final minute.

Augusta senior guard Keeton Bach scored 26 of his game-high 28 points in the second half to keep his team in the game. Brossart’s leading scorers were Hadden with 17 points and junior guard Beckett Kuntz with 15.

Senior center Alex Combs got 10 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter for Mustangs. The team’s other double figure scorer was senior forward Parker Mulberry with 10 points.

Newport and Ludlow won quarterfinal games in the boys 9th Region All “A” Classic on Tuesday. Last year, Newport won region and state championships in the small-school playoffs.

In the girls 8th Region All “A” Classic, defending champion Walton-Verona defeated Gallatin County, 54-34, on Tuesday and will play tournament host Owen County in a semifinal game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Boys All “A” Classic region basketball games

10TH REGION AT ROBERTSON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday

Championship game: Brossart vs. Paris, 6 p.m.

9TH REGION BOYS AT DAYTON HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday

Holy Cross vs. Beechwood, 6 p.m.

Heritage vs. Newport Central Catholic, 7:45 p.m.

Friday

Newport vs. Ludlow, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross-Beechwood winner vs. Heritage-NewCath winner, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

8TH REGION AT OWEN COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday

Eminence vs. Walton-Verona, 6 p.m.

Gallatin County vs. Owen County, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

Girls All “A” Classic region basketball games

10TH REGION AT ROBERTSON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday

Nicholas County vs. Bracken County, 6 p.m.

Brossart vs. Augusta, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7:30 p.m.

8TH REGION AT OWEN COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday

Williamstown vs. Eminence, 6 p.m.

Walton-Verona vs. Owen County, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.