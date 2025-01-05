Campbell County announces opening of emergency shelter for those in need during winter storm

Starting today, adults needing emergency shelter during the ongoing winter storm will have a safe place to stay in Campbell County.

Campbell County, the City of Newport, the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky (ESNKY), St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, and Holy Spirit Catholic Parish have joined forces to operate a cold emergency shelter in Newport. The shelter is located at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 7 Court St, Newport.

The shelter opened today at 3 p.m., staying open until 7 a.m. Monday morning. It will reopen Monday night, January 6, at 7 p.m. and close Tuesday morning, January 7, at 10 a.m. Shelter capacity is limited to 40 adults and guests are encouraged to call ahead (859) 979-0026 after 3 p.m. to check availability. Guests will also have the option to use the ESNKY facility in Covington for showers and laundry during the day.

“We are committed to ensuring that no one in our community faces the life-threatening challenges of winter without a safe place to turn,” said Campbell County Judge/Executive Steve Pendery. “This partnership demonstrates how we can come together to provide critical support and compassion for those in need during the coldest months.”

Trained ESNKY staff and volunteers from partnering organizations will operate the temporary shelter.

“The number of people in crisis because they don’t have a place to sleep at night is growing,” said ESNKY Executive Director Kim M. Webb. “We are pleased to be a part of providing a place that could literally mean the difference between life and death to the most vulnerable in our community. We are honored Campbell County asked us to partner again with them and coordinate this effort.”

“In times of great need, the City of Newport stands firm in our commitment to supporting those who provide life-saving services to our community. This shelter is a testament to the strength of collaboration and compassion, ensuring no one is left without refuge during the harshest conditions,” said Newport Mayor Tom Guidugli, Jr.

ESNKY is collecting monetary donations to support the shelter. Monetary donations can be made online. Material donations are also being accepted, such as winter coats, hats, gloves, disposable paper plates/cups/napkins, coffee, sugar, dry creamer, toiletries (travel size a plus). For a complete list of needed items, visit the emergency shelter wish list.

For shelter service information, please call 859-979-0026. For volunteer or donation opportunities, contact 859-291-4555.

