Community Action Network applications for energy assistance during winter crisis open now

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Winter Crisis enrollment is now available for eligible Kentucky households through Kentucky’s Community Action Network, with applications being accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis through March 31, or until designated funds have been expended.

The program is designed to assist eligible households experiencing a home heating crisis across various fuel types, including electric, natural gas, propane, coal, wood and fuel oil. Income eligibility for the program is up to and including 150 percent of the federal poverty guidelines.

Eligible households can apply for a benefit that covers the minimum needed to alleviate the crisis, up to the maximum benefit. Households can reapply each time they experience a crisis until they reach their maximum benefit.

The benefits are paid directly to the household’s fuel vendor.

Interested households should contact their local Community Action Agency office to apply. Applicants will need to provide the following documentation:

• Proof of Social Security Number or permanent residence (green card) for each member of the household.

• Proof of all household’s (all members) income from the preceding month.

• Most current electric bill, statement from your landlord if electric is included in your rent, statement from utility company if you participate in a pre-Pay electric program.

• The account number and name on the account for main heating fuel sources and electric bill.

Applicants requesting assistance for natural gas or electric must bring a disconnect/past due notice (example: past due notice, termination notice, final notice, or utility arrearage payment plan balance). If your rent includes heat, you must bring a copy of your lease and eviction notice.

Applicants who participate in a Pre-Pay Electric Program must bring a statement from the utility company that shows they have 10 days or less of pre-paid electric service.

Assistance received during previous LIHEAP components does not affect a household’s eligibility.

Community Action Kentucky administers LIHEAP in partnership with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services who receive the funding as a pass-through block grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Here is the contact information for local offices:

Kenton County

Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission

533 W. Pike Street

Covington, KY 41011

859-655-2959

To schedule an appointment visit: https://nkcac.10to8.com or call: (859) 484-8450.

Email: kcnc@nkcac.org

Campbell County

Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission

437 West 9th Street

Newport, KY 41071

(859)655-8671

To schedule an appointment visit: https://nkcac.10to8.com or call: (859) 484-8450.

Email: ccnc@nkcac.org

Boone County

Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission

6616 Dixie Highway

Suite 200

Florence, KY 41042

859-586-9250

To schedule an appointment visit: https://nkcac.10to8.com or call: (859) 484-8450.

Email: bcnc@nkcac.org

Community Action Network of Kentucky