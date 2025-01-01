Covington Commissioners to be sworn in Friday, public event at The Carnegie to feature restaurants, singers

The five members of the newly elected Covington Board of Commissioners will be sworn into office Friday evening during a public event at The Carnegie arts venue.

The ceremonial event – which will start at 6:30 p.m. with the doors opening at 6 p.m. – will add pomp and circumstance — and public involvement — to the legally binding oath of office that was already administered to satisfy statutory requirements.

“This will be a celebration of all things Covington as we look toward the next two years of our city,” Mayor-Elect Ron Washington said. “We five were chosen by Covington voters to represent them and we take that charge seriously, so this is more the public’s event than ours.”

Consequently, from the food served to the songs sung to the speeches given, the event will showcase Covington leaders, restaurants, musical talent, and more.

Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Michelle Keller, a resident of Kenton County, will administer the ceremonial oath of office to:

• Mayor Ron Washington, who has served four years on the Commission and as mayor pro tem. Mayor Washington will also give the keynote address. • Commissioner Shannon Smith, who is returning to serve her fourth two-year term. She was also the top vote-getter among Commission candidates, a position that traditionally becomes mayor pro tem. • Commissioner Tim Downing, who is returning to serve his fifth two-year term. • Commissioners Tim Acri and James Toebbe, who will be serving their first two-year terms.

The event will also feature an Honor Guard with representatives from the City of Covington Fire, Police, and Public Works departments; the Rev. Richard Fowler, pastor emeritus of Ninth Street Missionary Baptist Church; Pastor Dan Francis, retired from Latonia Baptist Church; the Mother of God Contemporary Ensemble; and local residents singing the national anthem and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

Food and drinks will come from a half dozen or more Covington restaurants. A cash bar will be offered.

The Carnegie is located at 1028 Scott Blvd. For help in finding where to park, see The Carnegie’s Directions and Parking page or the City’s Parking web page.

City of Covington